The Tullahoma High School Wrestling team had a rough opening night. With only eight wrestlers on the bench, the Wildcats struggled, losing to the Rossview Hawks 51-27 during their first duals match. The Wildcats could not gain momentum during the second duals match against Blackman High School and lost 75-6.
The Wildcats forfeited six weight classes each matchup, giving an automatic 36 points. A forfeit win is the same amount as a fall victory.
Caleb Adkins recorded the first Wildcat win in the match. He was quick to gain two points with a takedown in the first period. Adkins then pinned his opponent during the first minute of the second period to earn six team points.
Cole Morse also put on a show Tuesday night. Morse had two victories for the night. Morse won 18-13, going all three periods with his Rossview opponent.
Connor Avans also pinned his opponent with 12 seconds left in the second period. Cadan Avans won with a pin fall in the first period, and Nathan Jones was victorious to earn another six points for his team.
The Wildcats did not have much luck during their second match-up and struggled against the Blackman Blaze.
Morse was the only Wildcat to have his hand raised during the second match. He pinned his Blackman opponent with 25 seconds left in the second period.
The Wildcats will next travel to Eagleville High School to take on their first district opponent. The Wildcats’ match will start at 6 p.m.