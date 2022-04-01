The Lady Wildcats suffered yet another loss to the Blackman Lady Blaze Tuesday night, falling 11-5. Lady Blaze got an early eight run lead, and the Lady Wildcats could not recover in the late innings.
The Lady Blaze’s bats were hot during the first inning. Blackman put six hits in play during the first inning scoring eight runs.
Blackman registered another hit during the second inning, but the Lady Wildcats were able to hold them scoreless in the inning. With a quick three up three down inning for the Lady Wildcats, the Blaze scored another two points during the top of the third.
The Lady ‘Cats were held scoreless until the fourth inning. Mallorie Stone was able to drive a ball up the middle for a single. Katy Bean walked down the line to first base. Alexis Tatum took Bean’s spot as a courtesy runner. Stone and Tatum advanced a base on a wild pitch. Aleigha Raby knocked the ball to shortstop to score Stone. Tatum scored on the throw to put two runs on the board for the Lady Wildcats. Raby was left stranded on the bases.
The Lady Wildcats were able to hold the Lady Blaze scoreless throughout the fourth, fifth and sixth inning.
The Lady ‘Cats put up another run during the bottom of the fifth. Kylee Holt led Tullahoma off with a single. Olivia Spencer moved Holt to second with a sacrifice bunt. Emeri Saunders walked down the line after getting hit by a pitch. Ragan Norman reached on an error and Holt and Saunders advanced a base. Stone hit another line drive to center field to score Holt.
In the top of the seventh, the Lady Blaze was able to add another run to the board.
The Lady Wildcats answered back during the bottom of the inning, scoring another two runs. Madison Goad singled to shortstop to put the first runner on. The Lady ‘Cats rallied with two outs. Stone knocked another ball to center field to score Goad. Zaylan Spinner singled to center field also and Stone advanced to second. Bean took Spinner's spot on first as a courtesy runner. Raby singled to shortstop and filled the bases. Addie Snipes singled to center field, as Stone scored. The Lady ‘Cats left bases loaded.
The Lady Wildcats are 1-5 overall to start the season. The Lady ‘Cats will travel to Page High School Tuesday, April 5 for another district game.