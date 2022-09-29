Blood Assurance’s annual charity golf tournament in Tullahoma was nothing short of a hole-in-one, as it set a new fundraising record.
The tournament, which took place last Friday at Lakewood Golf and Country Club, generated $37,000 from entry fees and sponsorship opportunities. The event featured more than 100 golfers on 27 teams.
“Tullahoma really came out for us this year,” according to Linda Hisey, community engagement and development administrator for Blood Assurance. “It was such an exciting time for us to see business and community leaders share a beautiful day on the golf course for a good cause.”
The money raised from the tournament will be distributed to multiple high schools in the Blood Assurance service area that have hosted blood drives over the past year. It’s up to school administrators to decide where to allocate the funds.
“It could be anything from new microscopes to field trips,” said Hisey. “Everyone who played a role in this year’s tournament really enjoys helping students and seeing them excel.”
Blood Assurance has organized a second charity golf tournament, scheduled for Monday, Oct. 24 at Greystone Golf Club in Dixson, Tenn. The blood bank is partnering with the legendary Gatlin Brothers to host the event. More information can be found at www.bloodassurance.org/charity-golf.
Those wanting to donate blood can visit bloodassurance.org/schedule to view a list of all upcoming blood drives and to schedule an appointment. Donors can also call 800-962-0628, or text BAGIVE to 999777. Walk-ins will be accepted.
Tullahoma residents can schedule an appointment at the Blood Assurance at 604 N. Jackson St. near Walgreens by calling 931- 461-5773. Business hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to noon every third Saturday and Sunday.
To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids — avoiding caffeine — and eat a meal that is rich in iron prior to donating.