MTSU at Common John (1)
Duane Sherrill photo

There will be no easing into the gridiron season for the MTSU Blue Raiders as they will kick off their 2023 campaign against the Alabama Crimson Tide with Head Coach Rick Stockstill telling local fans and alumni at Common John this past week that he already has the date circled on the calendar.

The kickoff will be in Tuscaloosa Sept. 2 at 6:30 p.m., airing on the SEC Network on ESPN. It will mark the first time the Murfreesboro squad has played ‘Bama since Sept. 12, 2015 while the Crimson Tide won 37-10.

MTSU at Common John (2)
MTSU at Common John (3)

Tags

Recommended for you