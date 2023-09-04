The sixth grade boys’ basketball teams of East and West Tullahoma Middle Schools played each other on Tuesday and West won 16-12.
The Bobcats were led in scoring by Dominic Treuhaft with six points, all of which he scored in the second half. Josh Vincent was second in scoring with five points. He scored the only two points for the team in the first quarter. The other player to score in the first half was Jayden Behrendorff from the free throw line. Vincent scored his other three points on a 3-pointer. Treuhaft also hit a 3-pointer in the quarter. The Bobcats scored 10 points in the quarters. Cooper Hice scored his two points in the quarter to add to Vincent’s three and Treuhaft’s five. Eli Hibdon was the other player to score during the game for West, as he hit two free throws in the fourth quarter.
The Panthers were led in scoring by Kade Gordon with eight points. Gordon scored three of the five first quarter points for East. Josh Smith scored the other two points in the quarter. Dewayne Hickerson was the only other Panther to score and he knocked down two free throws in the fourth quarter to try and help bring the team back. East was down 13-5 going into the fourth quarter. Gordon also added five points including a 3-pointer in the fourth while the Panthers tried mounting a comeback.
The West Bobcats are scheduled to play again Tuesday at Westwood with the first game starting at 6 p.m. The two Tullahoma Middle School 6th grade girls’ teams will play vat East on Thursday.