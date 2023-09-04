The sixth grade boys’ basketball teams of East and West Tullahoma Middle Schools played each other on Tuesday and West won 16-12.

The Bobcats were led in scoring by Dominic Treuhaft with six points, all of which he scored in the second half. Josh Vincent was second in scoring with five points. He scored the only two points for the team in the first quarter. The other player to score in the first half was Jayden Behrendorff from the free throw line. Vincent scored his other three points on a 3-pointer. Treuhaft also hit a 3-pointer in the quarter. The Bobcats scored 10 points in the quarters. Cooper Hice scored his two points in the quarter to add to Vincent’s three and Treuhaft’s five. Eli Hibdon was the other player to score during the game for West, as he hit two free throws in the fourth quarter.

Tags

Recommended for you