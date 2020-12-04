West put up 10-straight points in the first quarter and from that point was never really threatened in Thursday’s matchup, and won 36-18 over East at Tullahoma High School.
Keegan Taylor hit the first basket of the game, knocking down a shot for the Panthers. However, from that point, West went on a 10-1 run the remainder of the opening period to take a 10-3 advantage into the second quarter.
Ryan Denby scored the first field goal for the Bobcats, before DeAndre Jenkins hit a 3-pointer to put West in front for good. Xavier Farrell added a 3 of his own, before Justis Haggard added a basket to put West up 10-2.
Tre Palmer added a free throw for the Panthers before halftime, to cut East’s deficit down to 10-3. Khani Johnson hit the first basket of the second quarter, trimming the score to 10-5.
Once again though, West answered with a run, and scored eight-straight points to open up an 18-5 advantage. Jenkins scored five points during that stretch, while Zach Anderson added a basket and Haggard hit a free throw.
The two teams traded the next eight points as the Bobcats led 22-9 at halftime.
West was limited to just four points in the third quarter, while East tried to cut into its deficit. Haggard scored all four points for the Bobcats in the third period. Keegan Taylor put up four points in the third quarter for East, while Logan Prosser added a basket and the Panthers trailed 26-15 entering the final period of play.
The offense got rolling in the fourth quarter for West, while East struggled to hit shots and only put up three points in the final period. Alex Bobo hit a pair of free throws for the Panthers, while Palmer added one.
Haggard and Anderson each scored four points for the Bobcats in the fourth quarter. Jenkins added two more points to seal the victory for West.
Haggard led the Bobcats in scoring in the victory after he netted 11 points. Jenkins also finished with double figures as she scored 10 points.
Anderson added six points, while Farrell scored three points. Grayson Felts, Caden Finchum and Denby each put up two points.
Taylor led East with six points, while Johnson and Bobo each scored four points. Prosser and Palmer finished with two points for the Panthers.
West was scheduled to head to Meridianville Saturday. As of press time, the result of that contest was unavailable.
The Bobcats are next slated to host North on Monday. Tipoff of the boys’ game is scheduled for 7 p.m.
East is scheduled to next host White County. Tipoff of the boys’ game is slated to start at 7 p.m.