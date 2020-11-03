After being tied at 26 entering the final quarter, the West boys basketball team was able to net 13 points in the final period, on its way to getting a 39-29 Monday win over its cross-town rival East at Tullahoma High School.
Xavier Farrell did the bulk of the scoring in the fourth quarter, as the Bobcats’ guard knocked down a pair of 3-pointers. DeAndre Jenkins added four points for West, while Justis Haggard scored three points.
East was limited to just one field goal in the final period, which came off of a 3-pointer by Khani Johnson.
Early in Monday’s matchup, West grabbed the advantage and led 14-9 after one quarter of play. Jenkins led the Bobcats with six points in that quarter, while Logan Prosser netted five points for the Panthers.
The scoring slowed down for West in the second quarter and East took advantage, tying the matchup at 20 heading into halftime. Prosser scored seven points for the Panthers in the second period, while Keegan Taylor added four points.
The two teams combined for 12 points in the third quarter and once again were tied, this time at 26 entering the fourth quarter. Jenkins hit a 3-pointer and added a free throw for West, while Haggard added a basket. Alex Bobo and Johnson each hit a basket for the Panthers, while Skylar Richtar added a pair of free throws.
Jenkins led both teams in scoring after he netted 14 points for the Bobcats. Farrell scored 11 points, while Haggard added nine points for West. Caden Finchum and Ryan Denby each scored two points, and Jacob Hill hit a free throw for the Bobcats.
Prosser led the Panthers in scoring and put up 12 points. Johnson added nine points for East, while Taylor scored two points and Richtar and Bobo each netted two points.
East (2-1) will next head to White County this Thursday, while West (3-0) will travel to take on North the same day. Tipoff of the girls game is scheduled for 6 p.m. with the boys taking the floor 10 minutes after that initial contest concludes.