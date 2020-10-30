The West boys’ basketball team moved to 2-0 on the season after a pair of completely different ballgames at home this week.
In Monday’s season opener, the Bobcats routed South 52-15. Three days later, West had to fight to get a win over Warren County and escaped with a 30-27 victory.
With the Warren County game tied at 27, Bobcats’ guard Justis Haggard was fouled with 41 seconds remaining on the clock. Haggard went on to knock down his free-throw attempts to put West in front 29-27, a lead that his team would hold.
Xavier Farrell added one final free throw with 2.7 seconds remaining to seal the victory for the Bobcats.
West got out to a hot start against Warren County Thursday, scoring 10 points in the first three minutes of play. The Bobcats were held to four more points the remainder of the first quarter, and then two points in the second period, but took a 16-9 advantage into halftime.
Warren County was able to get the offense going in the third quarter and the Pioneers tied the contest at 24 heading into the final period of play. It took three minutes into the final quarter for either team to score, when Dyson Elom knocked down a 3-pointer for Warren County to put his team up 27-24.
DeAndre Jenkins cut into West’s deficit with a free throw at the 2:24 mark. Over a minute later, Jenkins tied it at 27 after hitting a basket with 1:04 remaining in the contest. Haggard and Farrell sealed the victory with their late free throws.
Jenkins and Farrell both led the Bobcats with nine points. Ryan Denby added six points, while Haggard scored four points and Zach Anderson scored two points.
During Monday’s victory over South, West’s defense stifled the Trojans and the Bobcats were able to take a 30-4 lead into halftime. West led 39-10 at the end of the third quarter, before securing the 52-15 victory.
Farrell led the Bobcats with 14 points in the win, while Jenkins and Haggard each scored 11 points. Jayden Thompson scored six points, while Denby and Jacoby Hill each netted five points.
Lady Bobcats split matchups
On the girls’ side, West split its first two games of the year, beating South 26-23 on Monday, before losing a 45-27 contest to Warren County on Thursday.
During the season opener against South, the Lady Bobcats led 8-2 after the first quarter and 14-11 entering halftime. West took a 23-18 advantage into the final quarter, before holding on for the 26-23 victory.
Isabella Lidstrom led the Lady Bobcats in scoring after putting up 19 points. Aubrey North added four points for West, while Destinee White scored three points.
Against Warren County on Thursday, it took a while for each team to get the offense going, but Warren County took a 12-3 lead after one quarter. The Lady Pioneers added to its advantage and led 23-8 at halftime.
West struggled to land any shots in the first half and that wasn’t just limited to field goals. The Lady Bobcats only connected on one of their 11 free-throw attempts in the first half.
Late in third quarter, West attempted to battle back after trailing 31-10 with 3:46 remaining in the period. The Lady Bobcats scored eight-straight points and trailed 31-18 entering the fourth quarter.
That comeback was cut short as Warren County outscored West 14-9 in order for the Lady Pioneers to score the victory.
Lidstrom and North each scored eight points for the Lady Bobcats, while White added seven points. Lily Morris and Madalin Lidstrom each scored two points for West.
Both West teams will next take East at Tullahoma High School on Monday. Tipoff of the girls’ game is scheduled for 6 p.m.