West Middle School Track & Field finished second out of four schools in their meet at Franklin County on Wednesday, April 19.
The Boys team finished 2nd. They competed in nine of the thirteen events. They won three and had a top three finish, excluding winners, six times. The Bobcats won the 100-meter run, the long jump, and the discus. Gene Houghtaling Jr. won both the 100 and the long jump. He ran the 100 in 12.51 seconds. In the long jump, he won with a distance of 16 feet, nine inches. Landin Johnson won the discus with a distance of 89 feet, three inches. The competitors who placed top three for West were Wyatt Forsett, Ryland Sullivan, the 4x100 meter relay team, Johnson, Jake Raby, and Houghtaling Jr. Forsett and Sullivan both placed in the 1600 with times under six and a half minutes. The 4x100 team finished second, just 73 hundredths of a second behind first place. Johnson came in second on the 400. Jake Raby was just a second and a half behind first in the 800. Houghtaling Jr. came in second on the 200 by 30 hundredths of a second.
The girls team also finished 2nd. They competed in eight events. They won five and had top three finish five times. The Lady Bobcats won the 200 meter run, the 400, the 1600, the long jump, and the discus throw. Emerald Tillman won the 200, 400, and long jump. She ran a time of 27.5 seconds in the 200. Her time was one minute, 5.36 seconds in the 400. The distance for her best jump in the long jump was 13 feet and four inches. Sophie Call won the 1600. Her time was 7:28.67. Addy Peterson won discus with a distance of 76 feet and nine inches. The student athletes that finished in the top three were Madeline Lindstrom, Caitlyn Minor, Lily Morris, Madison Macarl, and Peterson. Lindstrom finished second in the 800. Minor placed third in the 1600. Morris was second in discus. Peterson and Macarl both placed in shot put.