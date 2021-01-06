After leading 13-10 following one quarter, the West Middle School boys team took control with a 20-point outburst in the second quarter to go on to seal a 43-29 Monday win at Middle Tennessee Christian School.
Six players got into the scoring column for the Bobcats during that second stanza. DeAndre Jenkins and Justis Haggard each netted five points in the quarter, while Xavier Farrell and Caden Finchum each hit a 3-pointer. Ryan Denby and Zach Anderson each went on to add a basket before the period concluded to put West in front 33-14 at halftime.
The offense slowed down in the third quarter as the Bobcats were held to just four points in the period. Farrell and Denby both made a basket for West and their team led 37-21 entering the fourth quarter.
Both teams combined for 14 points in the final quarter, as Middle Tennessee Christian outscored West 8-6. Haggard, Denby and Anderson each netted a field goal for the Bobcats in the final period of play.
Farrell led West in scoring with 14 points, nine of which came in the opening quarter. Jenkins and Haggard both added seven points for West, while Denby scored six points. Anderson scored four points, while Finchum put up three points and Jacob Hall scored two points.
Lady Bobcats fall 46-26
While the West boys had the offense rolling in the first half, it took the Lady Bobcats some time to get on track as they fell 46-26 Monday at Middle Tennessee Christian School.
West fell behind 19-8 after one quarter and trailed 29-15 at halftime. The Lady Bobcats combined for just nine points in the final two quarters.
Madalin Lidstrom did the bulk of the scoring for West in the opening quarter as she netted six points in the period. Alyssa Goon followed with two points for the Lady Bobcats.
Goon knocked down the only West field goal in the second quarter. Aubrey North and Leslie Elliot both scored two points on free throws, while Isabella Lidstrom hit a free throw as well.
Isabella combined for seven points in the final two quarters for West. Alexis Chamblee added a pair of free throws to round out the scoring for the Lady Bobcats in the final half.
Isabella led West in scoring with 10 points. Madalin added six points, while Goon scored four points. North, Elliot and Chamblee each scored two points.
Both West teams are next scheduled to host Meridianville on Saturday. Tipoff of the girls’ game is scheduled for 12:45 p.m.