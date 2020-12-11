Picking up four wins in the last week, the West Middle School boys basketball team stayed undefeated on the season, moving its record to 11-0 on the year.
The Bobcats most recently picked up a 44-22 home win over Harris on Thursday. Prior to that victory, West notched a 46-22 road win on Tuesday at South, beat North at home 40-9 on Monday, and secured a 40-28 win at Meridianville last Saturday.
In the win over Harris, the Bobcats took control from the very start and led 10-4 after one quarter and 25-8 at halftime. Xavier Farrell led West with 22 points as he knocked down three 3-pointers in the victory.
Justis Haggard added seven points, while Zach Anderson scored four points for the Bobcats. Jacoby Hill, DeAndre Jenkins and Ryan Denby each added two points, while Phillip Lennon hit a free throw.
After leading 18-15 at South on Tuesday, West dominated the third quarter, netting 20 points in the period and used that go on to capture the victory. Farrell and Haggard combined for 26 points in the win over the Trojans.
Denby finished his night with nine points, while Jenkins added seven points. Jacoby Hill and Anderson each added two points.
During Monday’s matchup, West held North to just a second-quarter free throw in the first half and carried a 23-1 lead into halftime. The Gators added eight more points in the final two quarters, as the Bobcats rolled to the victory.
Haggard led West in scoring after netting 15 points. Jenkins, Farrell and Caden Finchum all added four points for the Bobcats. Hill, Denby and Hall each scored three points, while Anderson put up two points.
After a close first quarter that saw the teams tied at 10, West began to pull away in the second quarter and took a 21-16 advantage into halftime. The Bobcats then held Meridianville to just 10 points in the final two quarters to seal the victory.
Jenkns and Denby led West in scoring as each player put up 12 points in the victory. Farrell added nine points, while Hall scored five points and Haggard netted two points.
Lady Bobcats split last four matchups
On the girls side, West concluded this week of play with two-straight wins and most recently notched a 38-17 victory over Harris on Thursday.
The Lady Bobcats previously picked up a 30-27 win at South on Tuesday. West had dropped its last two matchups after falling at Meridianville 40-28 on Saturday, before dropping a 49-9 home contest on Monday.
After leading 8-7 after one quarter, the Lady Bobcats took control in the second half and led 20-11 at halftime. West held Harris to six points the remainder of the contest to seal the victory.
Isabella Lidstrom led the Lady Bobcats in scoring after she put up 14 points. Aubrey North and Allysa Goon each added five points, while Madalin Lidstrom added five points.
Two days earlier, the Lady Bobcats had to grind out a win at South. Entering the fourth quarter, West and the Lady Trojans were tied at 23. After making just one field goal in the final period of play, the Lady Bobcats hit five free throws to secure the win.
Isabella once again led West in scoring after put up 14 points. Lily Morris added five points, while Madalin and Goon netted four points and North scored three points.
West struggled to get the offense going on Monday against North. After being shut out in the first quarter, the Lady Bobcats hit just a free throw in the second period and combined for eight points in the final two quarters.
Isabella led West with six points. Goon added two points on a pair of free throws, while Madalin hit a free throw as well.
The Lady Bobcats fell behind early at Meridianville on Saturday and trailed 10-2. West was never able to overcome that deficit despite combining for 26 points in the final three quarters.
Isabella led the Lady Bobcats with eight pints, while North added six points. White and Goon each scored four points, while Leslie Elliot, Morris and Madalin each put up two points.
Both West teams were next scheduled to host Westwood on Saturday. As of press time, the results of those contests were unavailable.
The West squads are then slated to travel to Coffee County on Tuesday. Tipoff of the girls game is scheduled for 6 p.m.