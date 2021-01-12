After dropping its first game of the year last Thursday, the West boys’ basketball team rebounded Saturday by closing out the regular season with a 35-27 home victory over Meridianville.
Prior to Saturday’s win, the Bobcats defeated Coffee County 35-31 on Jan. 5. West followed that by losing a 32-30 road contest to White County Thursday.
During Saturday’s victory, West struggled for points early and trailed 9-3 at the end of the first quarter. Justis Haggard put up the only points for the Bobcats in the period after he knocked down a shot and followed that with a free throw.
West started to get on a roll in the second quarter and tied the contest at 13 late in the period. With just under two minutes left on the clock, Zach Anderson put the Bobcats in front and they took a 17-15 advantage into halftime.
DeAndre Jenkins helped lead the comeback effort for West after he netted six points in the second period. Anderson, Haggard, Jacob Hall and Jayden Thompson each added two points in the quarter for the Bobcats.
After the break, West controlled the remainder of the contest, and took a 26-20 advantage into the third quarter. The Bobcats added nine more points in the final period of play to secure the victory.
Xavier Farrell scored all nine points in the fourth quarter for West. Farrell led the Bobcats in scoring in the victory after he netted 11 points.
Jenkins added eight points for the Bobcats, while Haggard finished with seven points. Hall put up four points for West, while Anderson added three points and Thompson netted two points.
Down 26-17 at the end of the third quarter, West attempted to rally at White County. However, the Bobcats fell short, missing a last-second opportunity for their first loss of the season.
Farrell and Jenkins led the West comeback attempt and scored all of the points for the Bobcats in the final period. Jenkins scored seven points, hitting three field goals including a pair of 3-pointers. Farrell netted two 3s of his own in the final period.
Farrell led the Bobcats in scoring against White County and finished with 12 points. Jenkins added nine points for West, while Ryan Denby put up four points. Haggard netted three points, while Hall scored two points.
West once again had to battle back to score a win, this time coming at Coffee County on Jan. 5. This time, the Bobcats found themselves down 24-17 entering the final period of play after being shut out in the third quarter.
Farrell and Jenkins combined to net 13 points for West in the fourth period. Farrell netted seven points, five of which from the free-throw line, while Jenkins scored six points, four of which were made at the charity stripe.
Haggard and Denby also put up points in the fourth quarter to help West garner the victory. Haggard finished the period with three points, while Denby added two points.
Jenkins led the Bobcats with 14 points in the victory over the Red Raiders. Farrell and Haggard both finished with seven points for the Bobcats, while Caden Finchum hit a 3 and Hall and Denby each netted two points.
Following the conclusion of the regular season, the West boys’ team will head to Shelbyville on Wednesday to open the Central Tennessee Conference Tournament. The Bobcats will open their tournament by facing North at 7:45 p.m.
East also opens its tournament Wednesday in Shelbyville and will take on Harris at 4 p.m.