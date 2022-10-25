The Tullahoma Wildcats fell to the Greenbrier Bobcats 20-3 Friday night. The Wildcats suffered three turnovers in the first quarter, two by interceptions and another by a fumble. The Wildcats struggled to put the ball into Bobcat territory for the entirety of the game.
The Wildcats started the game off with the ball, but lost the pigskin on a bad snap at their own 39-yard line. The Bobcats’ offense took over and Dalton Wilbur rushed the ball into the end zone for the first six points of the game. Warren Bailey’s point after touchdown was successful. The Bobcats led 7-0 with 11 minutes left in the first quarter.
The Wildcats turned the ball over again on an interception made by Bobcat Travarious Flood at the Tullahoma 34-yard line. Tullahoma’s defense was able to hold the Bobcats at the Tullahoma 42-yard line after a sack by Ryan Denby.
The Wildcats threw another interception at their own 30-yard line. The Bobcats turned this interception into a touchdown drive. Nolan Carson rushed the ball into the end zone from the 2-yard line to take a 13-0 lead. The PAT was unsuccessful.
The Wildcats got inside the Greenbrier 15-yard line on their next drive. Grant Chadwick booted in a 30-yard field goal to put the Wildcats on the board. Tullahoma trailed 13-3 at the end of the first quarter.
Liam Grider forced a fumble to start the second quarter. Colby Tucker recovered the ball at the Tullahoma 17-yard line. The Bobcats defense held the ‘Cats at their own 22-yard line. The Wildcats and Bobcats were held scoreless until halftime. Greenbrier led 13-3 as the teams cleared the field.
The Bobcats added to their score during the final minute of the third quarter. Carson rushed into the end zone from nine yards out. Bailey’s PAT was successful to put the Bobcats on top 20-3.
In the final quarter, Zane Hopf intercepted the ball at the Tullahoma 36-yard line. The Wildcat’s offense got the ball down to the Greenbrier 8-yard line, but turned the ball over on downs after a desperation pass missed its mark.
The Bobcats defeated the Wildcats 20-3. The Tullahoma Wildcats will host the Glencliff Colts on Friday, Oct. 28. The Wildcats will be celebrating their seniors prior to kickoff at Wilkins Stadium in their final game of the 2022 campaign.