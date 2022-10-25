The Tullahoma Wildcats fell to the Greenbrier Bobcats 20-3 Friday night. The Wildcats suffered three turnovers in the first quarter, two by interceptions and another by a fumble. The Wildcats struggled to put the ball into Bobcat territory for the entirety of the game.

The Wildcats started the game off with the ball, but lost the pigskin on a bad snap at their own 39-yard line. The Bobcats’ offense took over and Dalton Wilbur rushed the ball into the end zone for the first six points of the game. Warren Bailey’s point after touchdown was successful. The Bobcats led 7-0 with 11 minutes left in the first quarter.