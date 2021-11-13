The East Middle School Lady Panthers fell to the the Coffee County Lady Raiders 61-41 in hoops action this past week despite 25 from East’s McLayne Bobo.
The Lady Raiders were dominant in the first quarter as they put up 22 in the opening stanza. Meanwhile, the Lady Panthers were only able to muster six points in the first frame, digging themselves a deep hole in the early going. McLayne Bobo had a 25 point game for the Lady Panthers and scored four of East’s six points in the first quarter. Zoe Prosser scored in the paint for the other two points. The Lady Raiders lead the Panthers 22-6 going into the second quarter.
The Lady Panthers picked up their scoring pace during the second quarter. East put 10 points on the board during the second period. Aniya Grizzard pushed her way into the paint for two points. Bobo added six points to the Lady Panthers score. Brindley Duncan added two more points to top off the quarter. The Lady Panthers were doubled up by Lady Raiders 32-16 at halftime.
The Lady Panthers were able to put up another 11 points on the Lady Raiders during the third quarter. Zoe Prosser added two points to the board. Bobo added another five points. Grizzard fought her way into the paint for another four points. However, despite the effort, th Lady Raiders led the Lady Panthers by 20 points at the end of the third quarter.
Bobo was able to drain two threes during the fourth quarter to help out the Lady Panthers. She also added four more points in breakaway layups. Aniya Grizzard added four points to end the game as the Lady Raiders triumphed over the Lady Panthers 61-41.
The Lady Panthers were set to host the Harris Middle School Eaglettes Thursday Nov. 11 results of this contest were unavailable at press time.