The North Middle Gatorettes defeated the East Middle Lady Panthers 40-33 Monday night despite a 27-point performance by McLayne Bobo.
The Lady Panther started off slow, only scoring three points in the opening period. Bobo scored all three points, one at a time from the free throw line.
The Lady Panthers picked up their pace in the second quarter, lighting up the scoreboard with 14 points. Bobo scored eight points in the paint, then another two from the line to get double digits in the second. Zoe Prosser added four singles from the charity stripe. The scoring spree cut the Gatorettes’ lead to 19-17 at halftime.
However, the Lady Panthers McLayne Bobo went on an offensive swoon after the break and scored the only five points in third quarter, all coming from Bobo’s hot hand. The Gatorettes used East’s offensive woes to increase their lead to dominate 31-22 at the end of the third period.
The Lady Panthers couldn’t significantly cut into the Gatorette advantage in the final frame. Aniya Grizzard added two points in the paint with a layup while Bobo hit three field goals and then drained a three pointer to end the game.
The East Middle School Lady Panthers will take on the Coffee County Lady Raiders Dec. 16. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m.