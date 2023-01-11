Nyjah Gibbs

 Jeff Reed Photo

The Moore County girls enjoyed a short-lived lead in their hardwood tilt against Tullahoma this past week until Lady ‘Cat Olivia Bowen lit up the scoreboard with a tsunami of long balls in the second quarter to lift her squad to a 55-43 road win and bragging rights in the annual border clash.

Bowen went on to lead all scorers with 19 on the night, edging out Moore County’s Ellie Graham for the honors as the Lady Raider went for 16 in the loss.