Tullahoma, TN (37388)

Today

Variable clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly late. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 74F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly late. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 74F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.