Recent Tullahoma graduate Lynsey Jackson hosted her second annual Bowling for Boobies fundraiser at the Tullahoma Lanes to help raise funds for the Susan G. Komen foundation.
Jackson has been bowling since she was seven. She started bowling in the youth league in Tullahoma. She bowled throughout middle school and high school. Jackson bowled in the TSSAA state championships all four years of her high school career. On top of her accomplishments as a bowler, Jackson was one of two people in the country named a 2022 United States Bowling Congress Youth Ambassador.
Jackson’s passions for bowling and her caring heart drove her to start this event.
“Bowling for Boobies is my own annual event hosted through Bowl for the Cure. Bowl for the Cure is a foundation through the United States Bowling Congress. All of the proceeds from each event goes to the Susan G. Komen Foundation. Bowl for the Cure allows people from all over the world to host events like this to raise money for people struggling with breast cancer.”
Jackson has a personal side of why she began this fundraiser.
“I chose to start this because my cousin struggled with breast cancer. After seeing what she went through, my heart broke and I knew there was something I could do to help other people that are struggling also,” Jackson said.
She hosted her first Bowling for Boobies event in 2021 and it was a success.
“My first event was in June 2021,” Jackson said. “Since this was my first year, it took a lot of work trying to get everything situated but it all turned out amazing.”
In her first event, she set a goal of $2,500, but she was blown away by the results.
“We set a goal of $2,500, but well exceeded the goal with a total of $3,600. Last year’s event was very successful,” Jackson said.
Jackson wanted to continue her event and to help even more people. She started getting the word out early. Her and her family spread the word throughout the town and to businesses, and got the word out at the lanes.
“We started way earlier and I went almost every night to the leagues to try and get my event out to the public.” Jackson said.
After getting the word out, she had over 150 people participate in the event.
“Our event was so big this year, we had two shifts: a 1:30 shift and 5:00 shift. I believe we had over 150 people participating which is not counting the spectators who made donations and area businesses who supported my event and donated prizes,” Jackson said.
This year’s event shocked her even more. They raised almost double their funds from last year.
“After many donations from so many amazing people, we had a grand total of $6,305.85,” Jackson said.
“For next year I hope to make my event even bigger than it was this year,” Jackson said. “I would especially like to thank Tullahoma Lanes and L&H Distributing for all of their support and helping me make this event possible.”