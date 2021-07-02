A high school senior helped spearhead an event this past weekend that raised thousands of dollars for cancer research and awareness.
Lynsey Jackson, a rising senior at Tullahoma High School, organized and hosted a fundraiser this weekend as part of the United States Bowling Congress’ (USBC) program Bowl for the Cure. Funds are raised through the nationwide program throughout the year and then donated to the Susan G. Komen foundation to help support the fight against breast cancer.
Lynsey’s event, Bowling for Boobies 2021, raised a total of $3603.10, which exceeded the $2,500 goal she set when she registered her event with USBC.
“She did the majority of the planning and execution on her own, with a little help from her aunt (me) and her grandmother, Carol Evans,” said Holly Petty, co-president of the booster club for the Tullahoma High School bowling team. “She brainstormed the idea, marketed the event with flyers and social media and created welcome packets for each team that signed up. She even encouraged a friendly competition among those teams to see who could bring in the most funds from their own change collections, bake sales, etc. and presented that team with an award.”
Lynsey also provided participants with bowling pin cut-outs to decorate and honor a family member, friend, etc. that was affected by the disease. In addition to all of that, she sold T-shirts, prepared decorations, negotiated prices with the bowling center and convinced friends and parents to friends to donate items for a bake sale at the event.
Lynsey has goals of entering the medical field, most likely in orthopedics. She hosted the event as part of a personal community service project. She, like many others, has relatives who have fought or are fighting different types of cancer including breast cancer. This past Easter, she also coordinated with staff, purchased items and created provided Easter baskets for each resident of the Tullahoma Life Care Center. She is taking dual enrollment courses offered by THS and Motlow State Community College and is on schedule to graduate with her associate’s degree at the same time she graduates THS. She has even traded time at the lake this summer for five summer courses.
Several local businesses donated door prizes and sponsored teams marking the event as a success involving multiple groups throughout the community. Due to the overwhelming success and the suggestions from many who attended, Lynsey has decided to make this an annual event.