Early Friday afternoon, Tullahoma High School senior Macey Bowman made things official as she announced that she would be continuing her basketball career in college by committing to Welch College in Gallatin.
During her final season at Tullahoma, Bowman helped lead the Lady Wildcats to a 25-10 record and their longest postseason run in program history. Tullahoma advanced to the sectional round of the playoffs this past year, before seeing its season end with a 72-64 loss at Bradley Central on March 7.
While Bowman had several schools interested in signing her, she said Welch College just felt like a place where she wanted to be. She added that a big incentive to her committing to the Lady Flames program was the fact that she and the college are very faith oriented.
“The reason I chose Welch over other colleges is because of their Christian values,” Bowman said. “I loved their friendly environment. [Welch College] Coach Katie [Bryan] and her team made me feel welcomed and included while visiting. I went and watched their team play midway through the season, and I loved how they supported each other and were great teammates.”
According to Bryan, she couldn’t be more ecstatic to bring Bowman on to her squad. While looking at tapes and meeting with her in person, Bryan said it’s clear that Bowman brings so much to the table – even from a nonathletic standpoint.
“One of the things that stuck out about Macey was just how hard of a worker that she is, and that extends to multiple facets of her life,” Bryan said. “On the basketball court, she’s a hard worker. Academically, she also stuck out and it’s really nice to get an athlete who wants to be a student first. I feel like Macey had that whole picture. Then the last thing, we are a Christian school. So, Macey’s faith is really also what sealed the deal. She wants to play basketball, she wants to earn a degree and be somewhere she can live out her faith and grow in that area as well.”
After talking to Bowman’s coaches, one thing that stuck out to Bryan was her new recruit’s leadership ability. Lady Wildcats’ Head Coach Cody McMurtry added to that sentiment, stating that his senior point guard did so much for his squad, more than people ever saw on game days.
“Before the season we switched her role and she went along with things,” McMurtry said. “She could have easily scored 15-18 points per game if she wanted to. She’s one of those players who never wants to disappoint. She worked a lot with the younger players, and some of them soaked in what she was able to teach them.”
As a team last year, Welch College finished with a sub-500 record as it dealt with injuries throughout the season. Looking at the roster that she has coming back, Bryan said she can’t wait to have Bowman on her squad this coming year.
“Getting recruits like Macey is just going to help us be able to play at that next level,” Bryan said. “That’s what I’m excited about, is bringing in players like Macey to get this program to the next level.
“Even as a freshman, I think Macey is going to be able to bring some toughness to our program, as well as some leadership. I think Macey will be able to lead as a freshman,” she added. “I’m excited for her ability on the court. I think we can have a completely different year than we did last year and I think a lot of that will be because of what Macey is going to bring to the team.”
While looking back at this past year, Bowman said she has a lot of memories. One of the first that sticks out is the first Region 4-AAA Tournament Game, when Tullahoma hosted Stewarts Creek. The Lady Wildcats went on to pick up a 55-49 win in what proved to be the final home game for Bowman.
“A lot of pressure was on, but we were so excited and determined to keep on playing. The gym was packed with all of our supporters and the student section as the best we have ever had. That game was such a whirlwind that I don’t remember specific parts, except when Coach Mac subbed in some of our freshman at the end, and I watched the final seconds run off the clock. I knew that we had just did something special. I hugged all of my girls before I ran and found my family in the stands.
“Downstairs we poured our water bottles on anyone and everywhere that we probably had water damage in the locker room,” she added. “Little did I know that was my last time playing a game in the Tullahoma High School gym. I’m so glad that was my last memory there with my girls. This team is so special to me because all of these girls are my best friends. We were there for each other on the court and off the court. I think anyone watching from the stands can see the trust we had for each other.”
While McMurtry said he’s glad that Bowman committed to a school, he said it’s going to be tough to fill the void that she is leaving behind. McMurtry previously coached at West Middle School before taking over at Tullahoma High School in 2018, so he has been able to coach Bowman throughout her basketball career.
“If my daughters turn out to be half the woman that Macey is, me and my wife are going to be happy,” McMurtry said. “She’s one of those people, who you never have to worry about, always does the right thing and knows what she has to do. She’s going to do great things in life. It’s going to be hard to replace her.”
From an academic standpoint, Bowman said she knows what area she wants to study. According to her, she plans on majoring in pre-med and biology and is hopeful to become a speech therapist. Her ultimate goal is come back to Tullahoma and work for the city school system.
While Bowman said she looks forward to the future, she said this year’s Tullahoma team will always be special to her.
“Every single person on that team is going to do great things in life, and I can’t wait to see it. When we say ‘We all we got, we all we need,’ we really meant that. I will miss playing at Tullahoma High School so much, but I can’t wait to see what the future holds. I’m so thankful for basketball and this community for giving me lifelong memories and best friends.”