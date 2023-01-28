The Tullahoma girls’ wrestling team lost a close one to Bradley Center but won their lone match of the night against SAS during the Region II Duals this past week.
Included in action by weight class:
Updated: January 28, 2023 @ 4:21 pm
Tullahoma - 27
Bradley Center - 36
107
Payton Agnell (Tullahoma (Girls)) over Katie McIlvain (Bradley Central (Girls)) (Dec 10-4)
114
Brilynn Hobson (Bradley Central (Girls)) over Unknown (For.)
120
Nataleigh Shane (Bradley Central (Girls)) over Zoe Holly (Tullahoma (Girls)) (Fall 1:06)
126
Janely Duran (Bradley Central (Girls)) over Prudence Peterson (Tullahoma (Girls)) (Fall 1:12)
132
Aloura Nichols (Tullahoma (Girls)) over Victoria Huffman (Bradley Central (Girls)) (Fall 1:27)
138
Kaira Webb (Tullahoma (Girls)) over Emily Ledwell (Bradley Central (Girls)) (Fall 1:49)
145
Rylee Rogers (Bradley Central (Girls)) over Alyson Jones (Tullahoma (Girls)) (Fall 3:17)
152
Brooklin Stansberry (Bradley Central (Girls)) over Tiona Harden (Tullahoma (Girls)) (Fall 1:18)
165
Zamahria Simmons (Tullahoma (Girls)) over Kalea Hardy (Bradley Central (Girls)) (Fall 2:50)
235
Brittney Meneses (Tullahoma (Girls)) over Jaylin Staten (Bradley Central (Girls)) (Fall 2:22)
100
Mylee Goodwin (Bradley Central (Girls)) over Laken Potter (Tullahoma (Girls)) (Fall 2:44)
Tullahoma – 4
SAS – 0
Aloura Nichols (Tullahoma (Girls)) over Julia Sumpter (St. Andrew`s-Sewanee (Girls)) (MD 12-1)
