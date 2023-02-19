Ethan Hargrove

The Tullahoma Wildcat basketball season came to an end Tuesday night when a last second heave missed the mark after Spring Hill came roaring back late in the game to claim a 58-56 win in the opening round of the district tournament.

The problem that the Wildcats could not solve was Spring Hill’s Kai’seanne Brashear as he almost single-handedly lifted his team to victory, scoring 40 of their 58 points.

