When wrestling concluded Friday evening, Tullahoma saw five wrestlers leave the TSSAA State Individual Wrestling Tournament as state medalists.
Divine Desilets, Olivia Hogan, Katy Champion and Isabel Petty all earned their medals during Thursday’s girls’ tournament. A day later, Elijah Cowan became a state medalist after finishing fifth overall in the 152-pound weight class.
During Thursday’s competition, Champion placed second in the 150-pound weight class. With this year’s program, Champion leaves the Tullahoma girls program as its first-ever four-time state medalists.
“Katy comes from a wrestling family,” said Lady Wildcat’s Head Coach Jenna Morris. “When she came to me her eighth-grade year, she said, ‘I’m going to wrestle and my goal is to be the first four-time state medalist.’ She accomplished that goal. Of course we wanted to get a one next to her name, but she did everything that she needed to do in order to accomplish that goal.”
Champion led off her state tournament with an easy victory and won by forfeit to move on to the semifinals. During that second-round bout, Champion experienced some difficulty as she was pitted against Jefferson County’s Leann Worley.
Midway through the first period, Worley scored a takedown and landed a near pin to grab a 5-0 advantage after Champion. The Tullahoma wrestler rebounded in the second round and pinned Worley with 15 seconds left in the second round.
After securing her spot into the final, Champion was then upended by Bartlett’s Maggie Graham in the title match. Graham led 4-0 after two quarters, before going on to soundly pick up the 15-4 major decision victory.
“In the 150 weight class there were six returning state medalist in that one eight-person bracket. Katy wasn’t wrestling these nobodies,” Morris said. “She was wrestling the best in the state. She lost to the returning state champion in the 160-pound weight class last year. I’m just super proud of her effort.”
Champion wasn’t the only returning state medalist for Tullahoma. In the 103-pound class, Desilets took home second place, making her a three-time state medalist for the Lady Wildcats. She and Jane Allen are the only three-time state medalists for the Tullahoma girls program.
“Divine is somebody who has led this program by her work ethic,” Morris said. “Divine hasn’t only improved as a wrestler, but she’s improved in all areas of life and I couldn’t be more proud of who she has become as a wrestler and a person.”
Desilets opened her tournament Thursday with a win by pin. After leading Sequatchie County’s Haven Curtis 3-0, Desilets notched the victory with seven seconds left in the second round.
In the semifinals, Desilets followed with a more impressive victory over Science Hill’s Ella Rimer. After two rounds, the Lady Wildcat led Rimer 10-6 and 12-2 later in the third period. Desilets then put the match away and pinned Rimer 52 seconds into the final round to advance to the final.
However, Desilets was upended by Clarksville’s Ella’lina Gonzalez in that championship bout. Gonzalez landed a takedown and then pinned Desilets with 29 seconds remaining in the opening round.
In the 170-pound division, Petty opened her tournament with a first-round victory over Emma Young to ensure herself a state medal. Petty scored an early takedown and the pinned Young with 12 seconds remaining in the opening period.
Petty grabbed the early lead in her semifinal match against Sale Creek’s Katie McNabb, scoring an early takedown. However, McNabb was able to reverse that take down and pinned Petty with 26 seconds left in the opening round.
Petty then opened her consolation bracket with a victory over Union County’s Brianna Cook to move to the third-place bout. After landing an early takedown, Petty then pinned Cook 41 seconds in the first round.
In that third-place match, Petty was pitted against Northwest’s Lily Chantler. That match ended quickly as Chantler pinned Petty in 55 seconds and the Tullahoma wrestler placed fourth in the state.
“Isabel Petty is a wrestler who might not be the most talented wrestler to ever step on the mat, but she is a wrestler who has one of the biggest hearts and she’s never going to quit,” Morris said. “She’s never going to give up. Isabel sees success because of her character and who she is and the work that she puts in. I’m super proud of her. The best part about it? She’s a junior, so I’ve got her back next year.”
Tullahoma also saw another underclassmen win a medal during Thursday’s competition, as Hogan nabbed fifth place in the 132-pound division. However, it didn’t start on a positive note for the junior as she was upended by Sullivan East’s Amelia Malcolm in the first round.
With the score tied at 4 entering the final round, Malcolm scored a quick takedown in the third period. Shortly thereafter, Malcolm pinned Hogan, winning 41 seconds into the third round.
However, Hogan was able to bounce back with a victory over Coffee County’s Mary Wolfrum to ensure herself a state medal. With a 2-0 lead after the first two rounds, Hogan scored five points in the final two minutes to go on to secure the 7-1 decision.
Hogan was then upended in her next matchup by Brentwood’s Erica Moore. During that bout, Moore pinned Hogan with 25 seconds left in the second round, forcing the Tullahoma wrestler to head to the fifth-place bout. In that matchup, Hogan went unopposed and scored her fifth-place victory by forfeit.
“I think the first match today got Liv a bit with the jitters. But, she came back and did exactly what she needed to do to medal and continuing on that path,” Morris said. “Success follows hard work and you can tell that’s what happened with Liv.”
Following the conclusion of wrestling on Thursday, Morris said she was happy with the effort that her grapplers gave her. As a team, the Lady Wildcats finished third in the team standings with 62 points. Northwest finished first at 70 points, while Clarksville took second at 63 points.
“All four of these girls, they are the backbone of our program,” Morris said. “They are the most dedicated kids in the room. They lead by action. It just makes me really proud of them.”
Cowan earns state medal
Tullahoma saw two boys compete in Friday’s Class AAA Tournament as both Elijah Cowan and Cadan Avans competed. Only Cowan was able to become a state medalist this year for the Wildcats.
In the 152-pound weight class, Cowan opened his tournament with a victory over Seymour’s Jason Barnes. Cowan worked quickly and pinned Barnes with 44 seconds remaining in the opening round.
The Wildcats senior was then able to scrap out a victory in his next bout in order to advance to the semifinals of the tournament. During that matchup, Cowan outlasted Cocke County’s Hunter McKenna 4-2 to ensure himself a state medal.
Cowan was then defeated by Clarksville’s Aidan Brenot in his next matchup. Brenot controlled that bout and went on to score the 10-2 victory, sending Cowan into the consolation bracket.
Again Cowan was on the losing end of his next matchup, this time falling to Cleveland’s Robert Laxton. During that bout, Laxton grabbed the early lead and went on to score the 11-2 major decision.
Cowan did end his high-school career on a positive note with a victory in his fifth-place match. In his final bout, Cowan shut out Summit’s Finely Jameson and recorded the 4-0 decision.
“I think Elijah may have wrestled in one of the toughest weight classes in the state tournament,” said Wildcat’s Head Coach Al Morris. “When you look at his bracket, there were two or three kids who have placed before and didn’t place this year. To see some of those kids who didn’t get a medal and to see Elijah get one, it just speaks volumes about the time that he has put in.
“He’s the leader of our team. He’s the vocal leader and the kid who has pushed us to make weights and get better. He’s going to a kid that we are going to miss off of this team.”
In the 160-pound division, Avans opened his tournament with a victory over Anderson County’s Ayden Derry. After leading 11-0, Avans pinned Derry 42 seconds into the final round.
However, Avans was upended in his next two matches to end his tournament. In his quarterfinal bout, Avans was pinned by Dobyns Bennett’s Tre Morrisette with 10 seconds left in the first round.
In his consolation match, Avans struggled against Wilson Central’s Brady Jarvis. During that bout, Jarvis controlled the match on his way to a 6-0 decision.
“Cadan got to go to a state tournament and was one of the top 16 kids in the state in his weight class,” Al Morris said. “His second round match was against the kid who won the state championship. That kid [Morrisette] actually got voted the best wrestler out of the state tournament. Cadan can actually say that he wrestled the best kid in the state, which is pretty cool.
“Cadan has an opportunity to come back next year with that experience of the state tournament. Hopefully he will build off of it and hopefully it will make him stay motivated and work this offseason.”