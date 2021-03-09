For Tullahoma High School’s Caleb Bryant, bass fishing is a way for him to relax, escape and something that he really enjoys.
Well for Bryant, he now has the opportunity to continue angling, this time on a scholarship. On Wednesday afternoon, the Tullahoma High School senior officially signed his letter of intent to continue his bass fishing career at Bryan College.
“It’s almost unreal to think that I am going to be able to go to school to fish,” Bryant said. “Fishing is a passion that I have had for numerous years. It’s always been the one thing that has just come natural to me.
“I was never taught truly, I just picked up a rod and went on my way. When I’m out on the water, it’s a place that feels almost close to home. I am never worried about outside distractions when I’m on the water. It’s just home to me.”
Bryant will be the third Tullahoma High School graduate to continue his bass fishing career at Bryan College. During the spring of 2020, both Hunter Palmer and Matt Marcel signed to continue their fishing careers in Dayton. According to Bryant, he and Palmer talked quite a bit about the program at Bryan College.
“Hunter was actually the one who first mentioned my name to Coach [Mike] Keen at Bryan,” Bryant said. “Hunter told me everything I needed to know about Bryan.”
Bryant will now be joining a Lion’s bass fishing program that started in 2014. Since its inception, head coach Mike Keen has seen his share of success in those seven years. In 2017, he saw two members take home first place at the Bassmaster College National Championship.
While the fishing aspect is definitely something that Bryant admires, he said it wasn’t the sole reason why he committed to Bryan College. When he visited the campus, he said it felt like home.
“The people who know me, they know that I am not much for big crowds or big cities,” Bryant said. “Christ is also a big part of my life and it is very obvious that Faith is prevalent within the campus. Their motto is ‘Christ Above All.’ That being said, Bryan fits perfectly to who I am. It’s a small campus up in the mountains. When I went for my first visit, I knew it is where I was supposed to be.”
When it comes to his studies, Bryant says he has a pretty good idea that he wants get his Business degree from Bryan College. Specifically, he said he wants to go into entrepreneurship.
“I have my own lawn care business that I have been running for several years, so I enjoy the aspect of managing my own schedule,” Bryant said. “That’s why I believe that entrepreneurship will be a great fit for me.”
More information about the Bryan College bass fishing team can be seen here.