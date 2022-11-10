Motlow mbb-tucker-calhoun
Photo provided

The Motlow State men's basketball team opened the 2022-23 season with a 78-70 win over Calhoun Community College Tuesday night in Decatur, Ala.

Mi'Quan Tucker, a 6'6 freshman from Pearl Cohn High School in Nashville, led the Bucks with 20 points. Dylan Wade, also from Nashville (McGavock) added 19 points. Early shooting struggles and tough defense led to a low-scoring first half that ended tied at 28. But the Bucks scored 50 points in the second half, led by the shooting of Tucker and Wade.