The Motlow State men's basketball team opened the 2022-23 season with a 78-70 win over Calhoun Community College Tuesday night in Decatur, Ala.
Mi'Quan Tucker, a 6'6 freshman from Pearl Cohn High School in Nashville, led the Bucks with 20 points. Dylan Wade, also from Nashville (McGavock) added 19 points. Early shooting struggles and tough defense led to a low-scoring first half that ended tied at 28. But the Bucks scored 50 points in the second half, led by the shooting of Tucker and Wade.
6'8 sophomore transfer Raymon Adams, also from Nashville (Lipscomb Academy) came off the bench to lead the Bucks in rebounds with 12 while adding nine points and a pair of assists.
In addition to his team-high 20 points, Tucker pulled down five rebounds and had two steals. Wade added six rebounds, two steals, and two blocked shots to his 19 points.
LaVonte Harris, a 6'7 freshman from Louisville, Ky., hauled in 10 rebounds along with four points, two steals, and two assists. Freshman Matt Jones, 6'8 from Augusta, Ga., added nine rebounds along with three steals.
Andrew Lamuno scored seven points with three assists and two steals. Kolbe Gray scored five with three assists and two steals.
The Bucks hit 34% of their three-point attempts, with Tucker leading the way hitting four out of seven attempts. Motlow shot 69% from the free-throw line, connecting on 22-32, and had 18 steals against Calhoun.