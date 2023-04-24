The Motlow Bucks bounced back from a weekend baseball conference series loss to Columbia State and beat visiting BCA Post Grad 10-5, 11-0 Monday afternoon at the Driver Baseball Complex.
Motlow (20-19, 8-12) will travel to Jackson State this weekend for a three-game TCCAA series. The final home games will be Monday, Apr. 24, with Motlow hosting BCA Post Grad again. The Bucks will end the regular season with a three-game series at Volunteer State in Gallatin Apr. 28-29.
After falling behind 4-1 in game one against BCA Post Grad, the Bucks exploded for eight runs in the fifth inning. John Hale slammed a three-run homer, Tucker Allen had three hits and drove in two runs, Joshua Zambito had two hits, and Ryder Morey drove in a pair of runs.
The Bucks got excellent relief pitching from both Carson Cheek and Evan Rom after Caden Alvey started the game but gave up three runs in the first inning. Cheek pitched 3.1 innings and allowed just two hits and one run, and Rom tossed the final 2.2 innings, allowing just one hit and one run with four strikeouts.
Monday’s second game was all Motlow, with the Bucks scoring two runs in the first inning, three in the second, four in the third, and two more to end the game in the sixth.
Jackson Cauthron and Grant Godwin homered for Motlow. Both had two hits, including a triple by Cauthron and a double by Godwin, with Cauthron driving in four runs and Godwin two. Irvin Hernandez, Julius Scearce, Tate Vanhooser, and Riley Stanton each had two hits for the Bucks.
Jonathan Webster got the start and the win on the mound, pitching four innings and allowing just one hit with five strikeouts. Chase Ghormley pitched the final two innings, giving up just two hits and striking out five.