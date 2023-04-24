motlow baseball webster-04192023.jpg

Jonathan Webster

The Motlow Bucks bounced back from a weekend baseball conference series loss to Columbia State and beat visiting BCA Post Grad 10-5, 11-0 Monday afternoon at the Driver Baseball Complex.

Motlow (20-19, 8-12) will travel to Jackson State this weekend for a three-game TCCAA series. The final home games will be Monday, Apr. 24, with Motlow hosting BCA Post Grad again. The Bucks will end the regular season with a three-game series at Volunteer State in Gallatin Apr. 28-29.

