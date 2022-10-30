Both Motlow State Community College basketball teams will open the 2022-23 college basketball season Nov. 1 with a trip to Decatur, Alabama, to face Calhoun Community College. The women’s game begins at 5:30 p.m. with the men to follow at 7:30 p.m.

Motlow State plays on the Division I level of the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA). The Bucks are a member of the Tennessee Community College Athletic Association (TCCAA), known by the NJCAA as Region 7.