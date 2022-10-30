Both Motlow State Community College basketball teams will open the 2022-23 college basketball season Nov. 1 with a trip to Decatur, Alabama, to face Calhoun Community College. The women’s game begins at 5:30 p.m. with the men to follow at 7:30 p.m.
Motlow State plays on the Division I level of the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA). The Bucks are a member of the Tennessee Community College Athletic Association (TCCAA), known by the NJCAA as Region 7.
Motlow’s women’s team is coached by Jeromy Barbee in his first season. Arthur Latham leads the men’s team entering his sixth year as head coach. Latham’s record in five seasons is 77-62.
The Bucks play their home games at Copperweld Arena inside Nisbett Center on Motlow’s Moore County campus. Admission is free to home games. Weekday games begin at 5:30 p.m. and Saturday contests begin at 2 p.m.
The first home game for the men’s team is Monday, Nov. 7, with the Bucks hosting the Cumberland University JV at 7:30 p.m. The first home conference game is Saturday, Nov. 12. The women’s team will host Volunteer State at 2 p.m. and the men will face the Pioneers at 4 p.m.
Motlow athletic schedules, rosters, photos, stories, and stats are online at MotlowSports.com.
Motlow State Community College competes on the Division I level in baseball, softball, women’s soccer, men’s basketball, and women’s basketball. The Bucks are a member of the Tennessee Community College Athletic Association (TCCAA) and compete in Region 7 of the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA).