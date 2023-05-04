Motlow-hernandez-05012023.jpg

Irvin Hernandez

The Motlow Bucks closed out the 2023 baseball regular season with a 6-4 win over Volunteer State Sunday in Gallatin. Motlow won the three-game series over the Pioneers, taking game one 4-3 before dropping game two 8-3.

The Bucks (25-20, 13-13) are the No. 7 seed for next week’s TCCAA/Region VII Tournament in Gallatin, May 7-12. Motlow will play No. 10 seed Jackson State in a play-in game on Sunday, May 7, at 3 p.m. The winner will advance to play No. 2 seed Chattanooga State on Monday, May 8, at 7:30 p.m.

Recommended for you