The nationally ranked Motlow Bucks ran their season winning streak to four and won their 17th consecutive TCCAA regular season game, traveling to the Mike Rose Complex in Memphis and beating Southwest Tennessee 3-0 Sunday.

Motlow (4-1-1) is scheduled to play the first-ever home game on its new field this Saturday, with Spartanburg Methodist from South Carolina as the non-conference opponent. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. at the Moore County campus.

