The nationally ranked Motlow Bucks ran their season winning streak to four and won their 17th consecutive TCCAA regular season game, traveling to the Mike Rose Complex in Memphis and beating Southwest Tennessee 3-0 Sunday.
Motlow (4-1-1) is scheduled to play the first-ever home game on its new field this Saturday, with Spartanburg Methodist from South Carolina as the non-conference opponent. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. at the Moore County campus.
The win over Southwest came two days after a 6-1 victory over Dyersburg State in Dyersburg last Friday. The Bucks have outscored their previous four opponents 13-1 and have recorded shutouts in four games already.
Bucks 3 Saluqis 0
Smyrna freshman Camden Prosser continued her hot start to the season, scoring the first two goals in Memphis. Both came on assists from Florida sophomore Alexis McMath, the first at the 18:40 mark. The Bucks carried that 1-0 lead until the 84:11 mark when Prosser scored her second goal on another assist from McMath. Knoxville freshman Katie Browning scored the final goal at 87:19. Prosser leads the team with goals on the season.
Motlow’s defense and goalkeeping were dominant. Southwest only managed three shots, while Motlow peppered the Saluqis’ defense with 27 shots, including 16 on goal. Goalkeepers Alina Arneth and Lucy Riddle once again tossed shutouts in their half of play, with Arneth recording two saves and Riddle one.
Prosser and Winchester freshman Libby Vincent took five shots each. All five of Prosser’s were on goal, while Vincent had two on goal. McMath took four shots, with two on goal and the two assists. Twelve different Bucks got at least one shot during the win.
Bucks 6 Eagles 1
Five different Bucks scored goals during the conference win in Brighton, as Motlow dominated once again in shots 23-4. Belize sophomore Kaite Jones got the scoring started at the 8:23 mark with an assist from fellow transfer Alba Embid. The home team tied the score at 1-1 with a goal at the 21:25 mark.
Motlow took the lead into intermission, with Smyrna freshman Kinley Buena scoring the first of her two goals on an assist from Winchester classmate Bella Bravo. Prosser got on the scoreboard three minutes into the second half, scoring on the assist from sophomore Ellie Kirk.
The Bucks continued to apply pressure, forcing a penalty kick four minutes later that Murfreesboro sophomore Alysa Benton nailed. Motlow scored twice in the final seven minutes. Buena added her second goal at 83:56, and Kirk, with an assist from McMath, ended the scoring at the 86:11 mark.
Alina Arneth, a freshman goalkeeper from Germany, played the entire contest and had four saves.
After Saturday’s home opener, the Bucks will play their second home game two days later, hosting non-conference opponent Wabash Valley College on Monday, Sept. 18, at noon.