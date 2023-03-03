Motlow Javon Martin

After winning two of their final three games and three of their previous five, the Motlow men’s basketball team is seeded #7 for the upcoming TCCAA/Region VII Tournament and were set to play #10 Jackson State on Friday, March 3 at Roane State Community College in Harriman.

Motlow (9-19, 5-13) is the #7 seed by virtue of earning tiebreakers over Volunteer State and Cleveland State, who also finished with a 5-13 conference record. Columbia State (25-4, 15-3) is the tournament’s top seed. Motlow split the season series with Jackson State, losing 71-63 in November in Jackson, and winning 112-84 over the Green Jays in early February at home.

