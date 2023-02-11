Motlow baseball
Photo provided

The Motlow Bucks opened the 2023 baseball season this past weekend when they traveled to Hanceville, AL, to play Wallace State in a doubleheader. They split the opener, winning 4-3 but losing 3-0 in the night cap.

Head Coach Dan McShea enters his 18th season at the helm of the program. His Bucks have had six consecutive winning seasons, including last year’s 31-22 record.

