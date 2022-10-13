Motlow India Gaiten

Motlow’s India Gaiten drives a shot towards the goal during the Bucks’ 7-0 win over Southwest Tennessee last week.

 Jeff Reed Photography photo

The Motlow Bucks extended their women’s soccer program-record consecutive shutout streak to eight straight matches with a 4-0 win over Spartanburg Methodist Monday afternoon in Atlanta.

The win comes on the heels of a 2-0 win over Reinhardt University in Georgia on Sunday.