The Motlow Bucks extended their women’s soccer program-record consecutive shutout streak to eight straight matches with a 4-0 win over Spartanburg Methodist Monday afternoon in Atlanta.
The win comes on the heels of a 2-0 win over Reinhardt University in Georgia on Sunday.
Motlow (9-2, 4-0) has won those eight straight games by a combined score of 39-0. The Bucks have won nine of their last 10, with the only loss coming 1-0 to Indian Hills back on Aug. 28. Motlow is ranked No. 22 in the nation in the most recent NJCAA poll, one spot behind Spartanburg Methodist (8-2).
TCCAA conference play resumes Thursday with Motlow traveling to Dyersburg State (3-7, 1-3). The Bucks beat Dyersburg 9-0 on Sept. 15 in Winchester.
Motlow jumped out to an early lead against Spartanburg Methodist, with Alysa Benton scoring on an assist from Alexis McMath at the 6:42 mark. Motlow took its 1-0 lead into halftime.
As has been the case so often this season, the Bucks found their stride midway through the second half as the opposition began to tire. Motlow’s depth took over. Emily Fisher scored an unassisted goal on a penalty at the 56:20 mark to give the Bucks a 2-0 lead. Benton added her second goal of the day on an assist from Kristen Gasaway at the 73:38 mark. The final goal came from Ellie Kirk on an assist from Benton at the 74:56 mark.
Lucy Riddle played 80 minutes as the goalkeeper, and Molley McElhiney played the final 10 minutes. Neither goalkeeper had an opportunity for a save as Motlow’s defense smothered Spartanburg Methodist’s offense.
Motlow had 20 shots to the Pioneers’ four and led in corner kicks 5-2. Fisher had four shots on goal for Motlow, while Kirk had three and Benton had two.
After a scoreless first half against Reinhardt University on Sunday, Karleigh Villanueva got Motlow on the board at the 50:14 mark with an assist from Fisher. The Bucks held the 1-0 lead until Kristen Gasaway scored on an assist from Villanueva at the 79:38 mark.
Lucy Riddle and Leigha Resendiz each played a half at goalkeeper, with Riddle notching three saves and Resendiz one. Motlow led in shots 22-5 and led in corner kicks 3-1.
Individually and as a team, Motlow continues to climb nationally in statistics. The Bucks are tied with Seminole State (OK) for No. 1 in the nation with nine shutouts and are fifth nationally, averaging 24.2 shots per game on offense. Motlow goalkeepers are ninth in the country in goals against at .064.
Gasaway is third nationally with 30 shots on goal, fourth in the nation with 49 shots, tied for seventh nationally with 13 goals, and ninth with 31 points. Benton is tied for sixth nationally with nine assists. Riddle is 10th in the nation among goalkeepers with a .857 save percentage.
Follow Motlow athletics at MotlowSports.com, and women’s soccer on social media @motlowsoccer.