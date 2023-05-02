Mary Bradley.jpg

Mary Bradley

The Motlow Bucks went on the road to Jackson and won three out of four games against the Jackson State Greenjays in a TCCAA softball series last weekend. The games were moved from Friday and Saturday to Sunday and Monday because of inclement weather.

The Bucks (17-26, 12-18) will conclude the regular season with a trip to Volunteer State in Gallatin this weekend. The TCCAA conference tournament will also be held in Gallatin from May 7-12, with the winner advancing to the NJCAA Division I Softball Championship in Oxford, AL, May 23-27.

Tags

Recommended for you