The Motlow Bucks went on the road to Jackson and won three out of four games against the Jackson State Greenjays in a TCCAA softball series last weekend. The games were moved from Friday and Saturday to Sunday and Monday because of inclement weather.
The Bucks (17-26, 12-18) will conclude the regular season with a trip to Volunteer State in Gallatin this weekend. The TCCAA conference tournament will also be held in Gallatin from May 7-12, with the winner advancing to the NJCAA Division I Softball Championship in Oxford, AL, May 23-27.
Jackson State took the first game Sunday 2-1. The Bucks got excellent pitching, but their bats only managed six hits. Savanna Beard drove in Motlow’s only run with a triple, scoring Jordan Lund. Hannah Burks pitched three innings, allowing just two hits and zero earned runs with two strikeouts. Mary Bradley pitched the final three innings, giving up just one hit with six strikeouts.
Sunday’s second game was a 5-3 Motlow win. Hannah Foster hit a home run and was 2-3 with two runs batted in. Beard and Lund each had two hits, and each scored a run. Karley Daughrity and Demi Garner each drove in a run.
Bradley was masterful in the circle, pitching a complete game with 13 strikeouts while allowing just five hits and two earned runs.
Monday’s first game was a thriller, with the Bucks coming from behind to score two runs in the seventh inning to earn a 3-2 win. Foster drove in those two runs with a double, while Lund had three stolen bases. Garner scored a run with two hits, and Daughrity also had two hits. Beard drove in the other run with a sacrifice fly.
Burks pitched very well, going six innings and allowing just six hits and one earned run with a strikeout to get the win. Bradley earned the save by tossing a perfect final inning.
Motlow’s bats came alive in the series finale, pounding out 15 hits in a 7-5 win. Katelyn Helmick led the way with three runs batted in on two hits. Garner was 3-4 with an RBI, Beard had three hits and scored two runs, and Lund had two hits. Foster had two more hits and drove in two runs.
Bradley earned the win, pitching six innings and allowing just four hits with seven strikeouts. Susanna Cruit pitched the final inning and allowed the final run, although it was not earned. Bradley is now second in the conference in strikeouts with 135. Lund is second in the league with 31 stolen bases, and Beard is fourth with 24.