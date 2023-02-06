The Motlow Bucks opened the 2023 softball season with three straight wins at the Sand Mountain Classic in Albertville, AL.
Motlow (3-1) beat Southern Union 7-6 and Snead State 14-5 on Friday. The Bucks turned around on Saturday and beat Bevill State 5-2 before falling in the final game of the weekend 9-1 to Marion Military Institute.
The Bucks will remain on the road for their next few games, starting with a trip to Booneville, MS to participate in the Tigerfest Tournament. Motlow will play Three Rivers Community College on Thursday, Feb. 16, at 11 a.m., then face East Mississippi that same day at 3 p.m. Motlow will conclude its stay in Booneville when it plays Northeast Mississippi at 3 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17.
Motlow trailed Southern Union 6-5 heading into the bottom of the fifth inning. McCenzie McAnally led off the inning with a single to right field. Allie Anderson doubled to send McAnally to third, and Demi Garner walked to load the bases.
Hannah Foster flied out to right field, scoring McAnally with the tying run and advancing Anderson to third and Garner to second. With two outs, Mary Bradley singled in Anderson with what turned out to be the winning run.
Bradley (1-0) got the win in the circle, pitching the final four innings and allowing just one hit with six strikeouts.
The Bucks jumped all over Snead State in game two, scoring one in the first, three more in the second and third innings, and five in the sixth. Hannah Burks (1-0) got the win, allowing seven hits and only two earned runs with four strikeouts.
Motlow stole eight bases during the game, including three by Jordan Lund, who went 3-4 at the plate and scored twice. Garner had two hits and drove in three runs, and Michalee Clay scored three runs.
Saturday’s win over Bevill State was tied 2-2 before Motlow scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning. Foster led off with a double to left field, then both Lund and Beard drew walks to load the bases. Karley Daughrity drove in both Lund and Foster with a single to left field. Anderson drove in the final run with a sacrifice fly, scoring Beard.
Susanna Cruit got the win for Motlow, pitching the final three innings while allowing just one hit with a pair of strikeouts. Lameisha Parker pitched the first two innings and Burks tossed the third and fourth innings.
Marion Military ended the Bucks’ winning streak Saturday afternoon, scoring once in the first inning and five more in the second. Bradley (1-1) took the loss in the circle.