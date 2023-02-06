3A - Motlow softball.jpg

The Motlow Bucks opened the 2023 softball season with three straight wins at the Sand Mountain Classic in Albertville, AL.

Motlow (3-1) beat Southern Union 7-6 and Snead State 14-5 on Friday. The Bucks turned around on Saturday and beat Bevill State 5-2 before falling in the final game of the weekend 9-1 to Marion Military Institute.

