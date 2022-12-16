The Tullahoma Wildcats were able to top the Warren County Pioneers 54-52 after an improvised inbound play saw them sink the winning basket as the buzzer sounded.
The Wildcats held the Pioneers scoreless for half of the first quarter. Nathan Elrod scored the first point for the Pioneers from the foul line. Sawyer Seymour drained a 3-pointer, then Alex Van Vuuren drove to the basket for two.
The Wildcats started off on the right foot. Grant Chadwick drained a 3-pointer to start the game. Khani Johnson and Deandre Jenkins chalked up two each. Jaiden Sanchez and Bryson Steverson made one shot each at the line. The Wildcats led the Pioneers 9-6 at the end of the first quarter.
The Wildcats increased their lead during the second quarter, scoring 16 points. Jenkins contributed seven points to the ‘Cats score. Keegan Taylor drained a 3-pointer. Johnson drove to the basket for two. Chadwick had two shots in the paint for four points. The Wildcats held the Pioneers to eight points during the second quarter.
Treyton Terry, Kaden Rutledge, Seymour and Van Vuuren all scored two points for the Pioneers. At halftime, the Pioneers trailed the Wildcats 25-14.
The Pioneers relied on their 3-point shooting during the third quarter. Devin Fish, Seymour and Rutledge all drained a three. Van Vuuren tacked on one point from the free throw line.
The Wildcats kept their lead. Ethan Hargrove and Johnson drained a 3-pointer and drove to the basket for two points. Jenkins drove to the basket for two points. The ‘Cats led 37-24 going into the final quarter.
The Wildcats kept the lead until three seconds was left on the clock after the Pioneers chiseled away at their deficit during the course of the final frame. Sanchez chalked up five points for the Wildcats with two drives to the basket and a shot at the line. Hargrove had four points with two coming from a shot in the paint and two coming from the line. Malik Grizzard and Chadwick had one point each from the line. Johnson drained both of his shots at the line. Jenkins drove to the basket for two.
The Pioneers were able to tie the Wildcats in the last seconds due to Devin Fish’s 14 point quarter. Fish drained two 3-pointers and had six points in the paint, then added two shots at the line. Seymour chalked up five points. Aaron Templeton and Van Vuuren had two points each. Rutledge tacked on three points.
With three seconds left on the clock, Fish canned a 3-pointer to tie the game 52-52. With a quick timeout, the Wildcats had one possession left. With the inbound play coming from under their basket, the ‘Cats had just seconds to get a score and that's what Hargrove did. Hargrove bounced the ball off of a Warren County defender, then retrieved the ball and passed it to Grizzard on the block to shoot for two points. The shot was good as the buzzer sounded. The Wildcats defeated the Pioneers 54-52 in their first home game of the season.
The Wildcats were set to host the Coffee County Red Raiders on Friday, Dec. 16. Results of this contest were unavailable at press time.