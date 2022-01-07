The Tullahoma Wildcats slipped past the Franklin County Rebels 47-41 on the hardwood Tuesday night. The Wildcats were able to keep the lead for the first half with two buzzer-beater threes to end the first quarters.
The Wildcats were led to victory by Joe Duncan who had a total of 13 points, 11 of those points coming in the second half.
The ‘Cats and Rebels were neck and neck throughout the first quarter. Grant Chadwick drained a 3-pointer in the corner to put the Wildcats on the board. Brody Melton and Duncan added two points with jump shots in the paint. Jacob Dixon added three points with free throw shots to keep the game tied. As the clock wound down, Dixon launched the ball into the air and drain a buzzer-beating triple to give the Wildcats a 13-10 lead at the end of the first quarter.
The Wildcats continued their push into the second stanza. Ryan Scott added five points to the board. Deandre Jenkins put the ball up in the paint for two points. Ethan Hargrove added two points with a jump shot in the paint to keep it tied with short time left on the clock before intermission. However, the ‘Cats would break the tie in spectacular fashion just before the break when Hargrove hurled the ball from beyond half court and swished a 3-point buzzer beater to put the Wildcats in the lead at halftime, 25-22.
The Wildcats picked up the pace in the third quarter. Krys Uselton drained a 3-pointer for the Wildcats. Melton and Jenkins both added two in the paint. Duncan added two and then one at the line to put the Wildcats ahead 35-28 at the end of the third quarter.
Duncan dominated in the paint during the fourth frame, chalking up six points. Jacob Dixon kissed the ball off the glass for two points. Duncan and Uselton each drained two shots at the line to keep the Wildcats in the lead and give Tullahoma the win.
The Wildcats will travel to Spring Hill Jan. 11 to take on the Raiders. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m.