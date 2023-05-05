Bob Callison has been hired as the new head coach of the Tullahoma High School boys wrestling team. In this photo, Callison (center) is joined by TCS Athletic Director John Olive (left) and THS Principal Jason Quick.
A new face will helm the Wildcats next season, as Bob Callison has been named the new head coach of the Tullahoma High School boys wrestling team.
“I am very excited about coming to Tullahoma to teach, coach wrestling and become part of a great community,” Callison said. “My wife and I loved visiting Tullahoma, and we both felt it would be a great place to raise our youngest son. Tullahoma's rich wrestling history and the philosophies of TCS Director of Schools Dr. Catherine Stephens, THS Principal Mr. Jason Quick, and THS Athletic Director Mr. John Olive drew me to Tullahoma. I had offers from other schools, but in my heart, this is where I wanted to land. My wife, Tammy, son, Kaiden, and I are excited about our move from Arizona this summer.”
Callison comes to Tullahoma from Arizona with 31 years of teaching and coaching experience. Callison takes over for Sean Adkins, who helmed the Wildcats last year.
During his time in Arizona, Callison won four state titles, first leading Mountain View High School to championships in 2014 and 2015. He followed that by capturing back-to-back titles in 2021 and 2022 at Casteel High School.
In 2018, Callison was inducted into the Arizona High School Athletic Coaches Hall of Fame. Callison was also presented with the 2022 Legacy Award from the East Valley Fellowship of Christian Athletes. This November, Callison will also be inducted into the Arizona Chapter of the National Hall of Fame for his lifetime service to the sport of wrestling.
Before his coaching career started, Callison wrestled for the University of Wisconsin La Crosse. He and his wife Tammy have been married for 30 years, and they have four children, Ben (25), his wife Monique and daughter Nora; Kalie (22), Brennan (19) and Kaiden (11).
“What a wonderful addition Coach Callison will be to the THS Wrestling team, the high school faculty and the Tullahoma community, " said Principal Jason Quick. “I have enjoyed getting to know Bob over the past several weeks and truly appreciate his passion for both wrestling and young people. His success in leading schools to multiple state championships at the highest classifications in Arizona is impressive. It will blend well with the foundation of excellence THS has established under our current coaching staff. I could not be more proud or excited to have Coach Callison in Tullahoma.”