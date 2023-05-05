Coach Bob Callison

Bob Callison has been hired as the new head coach of the Tullahoma High School boys wrestling team. In this photo, Callison (center) is joined by TCS Athletic Director John Olive (left) and THS Principal Jason Quick.

 Photo provided

A new face will helm the Wildcats next season, as Bob Callison has been named the new head coach of the Tullahoma High School boys wrestling team.

“I am very excited about coming to Tullahoma to teach, coach wrestling and become part of a great community,” Callison said. “My wife and I loved visiting Tullahoma, and we both felt it would be a great place to raise our youngest son.  Tullahoma's rich wrestling history and the philosophies of TCS Director of Schools Dr. Catherine Stephens, THS Principal Mr. Jason Quick, and THS Athletic Director Mr. John Olive drew me to Tullahoma. I had offers from other schools, but in my heart, this is where I wanted to land. My wife, Tammy, son, Kaiden, and I are excited about our move from Arizona this summer.”