The 19U girls Camp Forest Football Club team is heading to Texas to represent Tennessee in the Presidents Cup. This is the first time in 15 years that a Camp Forest team has attended the Presidents Cup.
“It’s a fantastic achievement for the players and all the credit has to go to them for their hard work in training and their performance in the state cup,” Head Coach Andy Lyon said.
From the beginning of the season, Lyon and his coaching staff knew that this team could be great.
“The players have been phenomenal this season. From the early training sessions, we talked about just how good this team could be, and with a lot of head work, they are really starting to show what they are capable of.”
Throughout the spring season, the team has dominated with a record of 7-2-1. The ladies shut out their first two opponents in the TSSA Spring State Cup. Camp Forest defeated Action Elite 3-0 to start the tournament. They were on a roll and dominated the Knoxville Reds 6-0. The ladies were tied with the McMinn Force 2-2 after regulation time. The Force scored two goals during overtime to defeat Camp Forest 4-2.
Throughout the spring season the team has improved through practices and games.
“They have been improving all season, they try to play the game in a way that is enjoyable to watch, they support each other on and off the field and it's genuinely enjoyable to be around this group. I am incredibly proud of them,” Lyon said.
Lyon told The News that this team is special on and off the field.
“It’s a genuine pleasure to coach them, not only are they great players but truly lovely people. You can see that they enjoy playing with each other and each other’s company. I have been very lucky to coach them, it’s a group I look forward to getting together. They are capable of great success and I know their work ethic and desire to be great will provide them a great future both on and off the field,” Lyon said.
The team works through their practices and games as one unit.
“The greatest achievement of this team is that all players have weighed in with key contributions throughout the season. We haven’t had to rely on any certain players, they have all set high standards for themselves and each other and have continued to raise those standards during practice and games. I still think there is more to come from these players and I’m excited to see just how far they can go in the president’s cup,” Lyon said.
After their performance during the State Cup, the team was invited to participate in the Southern Presidents Cup. The team headed to Texas on Tuesday and will take on the Texas Premier team on Wednesday at noon. The ladies will also take on the Soccer Club of St. Cloud Florida and Bentonville Football Club from Arkansas. The team will start tournament play on Saturday morning.
Camp Forest Football Club is an organization that allows players from the local area’s to play soccer at a competitive or select level. They often have players from Manchester, Tullahoma, Shelbyville, Winchester, Fayetteville and McMinnville.
As a club they have multiple boys and girls teams competing at all levels, from Division 3 to Division 1. In the spring season they formed seven girls’ teams and in the fall they hope to have up to 8 boys’ teams. CFFC teams participate in league play against some of the best teams in Tennessee and at tournaments against the best teams from the South East region of the country.
Camp Forest has had numerous tournament winners, including four Indoor State Champions and three Indoor State Finalists. They had their first outdoor State Champions with the Lady 91’s winning the Division II U16 State Final. They also have had their 01 boys’ team finish Division 3 champions in 2015. Their 02 also finished Division 3 Champions in 2016.