The Tullahoma High School baseball team hosted their 2022 youth baseball camp. The Wildcats taught the Tullahoma youth the basics of baseball with a blend of fun.
According to Head Coach Bryan Morris, the head count for the first day was 107. The campers were split into age groups and worked through stations each day.
“The first day we did ground balls. We worked on fly balls, and throwing. We also worked on hitting and base running,” Morris said. “The second day we eliminated the base running to give the campers time to compete and have fun at the end of the camp with games of wiffleball.”
The Wildcat baseball team has hopes to use this as a fundraiser and community activity each year.
“I think it’s a good community outreach,” Morris said. “I hope we continue to do this camp and have success and make more kids interested in the sport of baseball.”
After the baseball team’s annual golf tournament was rained out and rescheduled, the camp helped the team with the rest of their funding this year.
“It was a big boost. I believe it ended up being our biggest fundraiser of the year because we had so many kids come out. Our golf tournament did not make as much this year because it was rained out and we had to reschedule, so this camp really helped us out,” Morris said.
In the mix of learning at the camp, the young Wildcats had tons of fun. Morris pointed out his personal favorite moment of the camp with a smile on his face.
“When I watched about 30 kindergarteners and first graders chase my third baseman, Brody Melton, over the center field wall with one shoe missing. Then when I finally corralled them back and Brody’s shoe was missing, I asked ‘Who had Brody’s shoe’, and one of them held it up and they all started yelling,” Morris said. “It was a pretty funny moment.”
The Tullahoma High School team hopes to make this camp a regular fundraiser in the years ahead.