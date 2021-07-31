The game may not have been for district points, but the Tullahoma Lady Wildcats Soccer team proved they know how to score Thursday night during the annual Cardinal and White game.
Each year as a season opener, the Tullahoma Lady Wildcats Soccer team plays an intra-squad matchup to raise money for the program and to see some true competition. This year’s match saw the Cardinal squad prevail over their White squad counterparts 2-0.
The Lady Wildcats battled not only each other but also the oppressive summer heat. As the summer heat increased throughout the day, the scrimmage was pushed back in order to wait for the heat index to drop below 104. Per TSSAA rules, if the heat index is over 104, play must be pushed back. The first kick took place a half hour later than scheduled, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night. The game was then split into four separate quarters rather than two halves in order to allow players an opportunity to take a break from the heat and humidity.
The game started off with several back and forth plays but no score until freshman forward Laura Buenrostro broke the standoff and scored the first goal. She then followed up with another goal to bring the Cardinal squad ahead 2-0.
Both teams stayed constant with the control of the ball throughout the match. The Cardinal players with shots on goal were Paisley Simmons, Adrianna Escamilla and Laura Buenrostro.
For the White team, junior midfielder Lily Storey had a difficult time finding the net due to the Cardinal defense.
“It was nice; both teams saw that their fitness looked good and they played hard,” Head Coach Richie Chadwick said. “We told the girls ‘Do not treat it like a pick-up game, because your level of intensity and approach of competition will not be the same.’”
The head coach also said he and his team saw “good things tonight from the squads.”
“Laura scoring early gave the Cardinal team a little burst of energy, and possibly deflated [the White squad] a little bit,” Chadwick said. “Laura came close to getting a hat trick. As a freshman, that’s nice. The Cardinal girls did a really good job of containing Lily [Storey]. She is very fit, and a really good technical player. She will go at you if she has the space.”
Thursday night’s season opener will soon be followed by another scrimmage, this time against another team.
“Next Wednesday we are going to have what is called a controlled scrimmage—one period where the coaches can be on the field with the keeper talking to them,” Chadwick said. “We will do one period where we are off the field but have one stoppage and then one period where it’s strictly the younger girls.”
The controlled scrimmage will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4 against the Shelbyville Eaglettes. Games are held at East Middle School, 908 Country Club Drive.