The Major League season came to a close with the Cardinals winning the City Championship game over the Dodgers.
The Dodgers went on a postseason run to make it to the City Championship. They finished the regular season in fifth place but won two playoff games to make it to the City Championship. The Cardinals finished the regular season as the second place team.
After the game the league’s trophy ceremony was held on the field. Both teams that were in the Championship game got rewarded with rings. The Cardinals received a trophy to go with their rings. The Red Sox were awarded a trophy for being the regular season Champions and each player on the team got an individual trophy to signify being regular season champions. Every other team and player were also award a medal, accommodating everyone for all of the time and effort put into the season. Every team also had a player awarded the sportsmanship award for the member on the team who represented their team with class in every situation. The last thing presented at the ceremony was recognizing the players nominated to represent Tullahoma as the City All Stars in the District Tournament on June 16-19. They awarded a 12u team and an 11u team. There were also a few major league players who were awarded to play on the 10u teams.
