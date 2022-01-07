The Tullahoma Lady Wildcats defeated the Franklin County Rebelettes 50-41 behind dominant performances by Morgan Carr and Eleanor Fults who combined to account for almost half of the Lady ‘Cats score.
Morgan Carr had a total of 12 points for the Lady ‘Cats, and Fults followed right behind her with a total of 10 points.
The Lady Wildcats controlled the whole game. Fults drained a 3-pointer to start the game off with the lead. Fults worked her way into the paint for two points. She took to the line and chalked up another three points to the scoreboard. Morgan Carr drained a three to keep the Lady ‘Cats close to the Rebelettes. She took to the line and drained two shots to put the Wildcats ahead 13-10 at the end of the first quarter.
The Rebelettes were determined to catch up during the second quarter, but the Lady ‘Cats kept their lead. Lily Melton and Az’ja White drained one shot each for two points. Nyjah Gibbs and Lucy Nutt took to the foul line and made one shot each. Carr took her time at the line and chalked up four points. The Rebelettes trailed by one point at the end of the first half.
The Wildcats pulled ahead during the third quarter and never looked back. Alivia Bowen and Gibbs worked their way to the basket for two points. Nutt and Carr pulled up at the 3-point line and swished a shot each. Meanwhile, Tullahoma locked down on defense after the half. The Lady ‘Cats held the Rebelettes to just five points in the third quarter. The Wildcats dominated 33-28 going into the final period.
The Lady ‘Cats kept their pace and shot for 17 points during the fourth quarter. Bowen drained a pair of 3-pointers. Melton drove to the basket for two points. White pulled up with a short baseline shot for two. Nutt took her time at the line and chalked up another three points for the Lady Wildcats. Fults and Gibbs made two free throws each to ensure the Rebelettes defeat. The win lifts the Lady Wildcats to a 7-3 season.
Tullahoma will hit the road to take on the Spring Hill Raiders Jan. 11. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.