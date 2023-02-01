The Tullahoma Wildcat boys wrestling squad was able to defeat Spring Hill 48-31 while being nipped by Page 33-31 in the TSSAA Region 6 Class A Duals.
The scores are as follows, sorted by weight class.
Cloudy this morning. A few showers developing during the afternoon. High 39F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Rain showers early becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: February 1, 2023 @ 11:30 am
The Tullahoma Wildcat boys wrestling squad was able to defeat Spring Hill 48-31 while being nipped by Page 33-31 in the TSSAA Region 6 Class A Duals.
The scores are as follows, sorted by weight class.
Tullahoma 48, Spring Hill 31
182
Connor Avans (Tullahoma) over Chad Baruth (Spring Hill) (Fall 0:15)
195
Chandler Kile (Tullahoma) over Unknown (For.)
220
Cayden Buchanan (Spring Hill) over Nathan Jones (Tullahoma) (Fall 5:49)
285
Robert Tatum (Tullahoma) over Joseph Jessup (Spring Hill) (Fall 2:17)
106
Sayvion Surles (Tullahoma) over Unknown (For.)
113
Payton Miller (Spring Hill) over Unknown (For.)
120
Gavin Jacobs (Spring Hill) over Unknown (For.)
126
Elving Vera (Spring Hill) over Nolan Stroop (Tullahoma) (Dec 4-3)
132
Caiden Mears (Tullahoma) over Jace Mince (Spring Hill) (Fall 0:27)
138
Beau Banks (Tullahoma) over Austin Spires (Spring Hill) (Fall 2:43)
145
Cody Agnell (Tullahoma) over Sean Walton (Spring Hill) (Fall 5:39)
152
Caleb Adkins (Tullahoma) over Nathan Highland (Spring Hill) (Fall 3:24)
160
Kevin Caraballo (Spring Hill) over Elijah Coleman (Tullahoma) (MD 14-0)
170
Michael Carter (Spring Hill) over Sylas McGowen (Tullahoma) (Fall 1:18)
Tullahoma 31, Page 33
195
Chandler Kile (Tullahoma) over Kyle Kowalski (Page) (Dec 5-3)
220
Nathan Jones (Tullahoma) over Caleb Meeks (Page) (Dec 9-5)
285
Ronan O`Connell (Page) over Robert Tatum (Tullahoma) (Fall 2:16)
106
Sayvion Surles (Tullahoma) over Cason Herman (Page) (Fall 5:09)
113
Cosmo O`Neal (Page) over Justin Frank (Tullahoma) (Dec 6-4)
120
Nathan Simpson (Page) over Unknown (For.)
126
Thomas Brown (Page) over Nolan Stroop (Tullahoma) (Fall 1:13)
132
Caiden Mears (Tullahoma) over Cannon Drake (Page) (MD 13-5)
138
Grant Hawkinson (Page) over Beau Banks (Tullahoma) (Dec 7-0)
145
Cody Agnell (Tullahoma) over Wyatt Elder (Page) (Fall 1:07)
152
Caleb Adkins (Tullahoma) over Brooks Garner (Page) (Dec 11-6)
160
Josh Ward (Page) over Jerzy Hendrix (Tullahoma) (Dec 10-4)
170
Reese Olsen (Page) over Sylas McGowen (Tullahoma) (Fall 1:29)
182
Connor Avans (Tullahoma) over Unknown (For.)
Executive Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
As our thanks for being a loyal subscriber, you have been upgraded to our premium service AT NO ADDITIONAL CHARGE! You'll enjoy AD-FREE access to our site as long as you are a paid subscriber. ENJOY!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.