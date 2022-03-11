The Tullahoma Wildcats continued their road to the regular season as they took on cross-county rival Coffee County Central High School Thursday night in what turned out to be a pre-season barn burner.
The Wildcats were able to hold a one-run lead in the first inning and keep it until the bottom of the ninth inning when the Red Raiders tied the game up at six apiece – sending the teams home with a draw.
The Wildcats grabbed the lead early when senior DJ Dillehay cracked a hit to left field for a double. Dillehay was able to reach home on a passed ball and an error at third to claim the first run. The Wildcats were up 1-0 at the end of the first inning. After two scoreless innings for both teams, Colton Emory was able to hit a single. Owen Stroop took his place at first as a courtesy runner for the catcher. Stroop stole second, then Jayron Morris hit a ball to right field for a single. With runners on first and third, Ragan Tomlin hit another backside ball to right field to knock in Stroop and get a single. The Wildcats led 2-0 at the end of the fourth.
Coffee County was able to muster a run in the sixth to make it a 3-1 game. The Wildcats answered back fast during the seventh. Cayden Tucker walked the line down to first and then swipped second base. Jaxon Sheffield and Dillehay both walked, filling up the bases. Brody Melton walked to let Tucker hit the plate. Jayron Morris knocked the ball to deep left field and drove in Sheffield and Dillehay. The Wildcats were up 6-1 at the end of the seventh.
The Wildcats and Raiders were both scoreless in the eighth.
The Wildcats did not score in the top of the ninth, but the Raiders were able to tie up the game in the last half inning. With bases loaded, the Raiders kept getting walked to base. The Raiders were able to chalk up four runs. With a runner left on second Joe Duncan took the mound. Duncan struck his first batter out. Then a Raider hit a double and knocked in the runner to tie the game. Duncan finished the game off, not allowing any more runs.
The Wildcats will take on Oakland March 15. First pitch will be at Grider stadium at 6 p.m. The Coffee County game was a preseason tilt and will not count on the record for either team.