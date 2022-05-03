The Tullahoma men’s soccer team was able to muscle out a 1-1 tie against the Franklin County Rebels Friday night during their border battle game.
The Wildcats and Rebels were held scoreless through the first half. The Wildcats had multiple shots on goal, but could not put the ball in the back of the net.
During the second half, Chase Mattisits played the ball long and found Grant Chadwick. Chadwick then drove the ball into the back of the net from inside the 18-yard box with a powerful boot.
The Rebels were able to tie the game just a few minutes later thanks to a handball in the box. Franklin County was given a penalty kick and Rylan Banks converted and tied the game at 1-1.
“Both goalkeepers made clean saves preventing second chances or follow ups. We had 21 shots on goal, we just need to finish,” head coach Richie Chadwick said. “Ethan [Anderson] and the backline played outstanding.”
Anderson and Grant Chadwick were selected by the referees as Tullahoma’s players of the match which was sponsored by Publix. Matt Waggoner and Malkelm Leffler were selected as Franklin County’s players.
The Wildcats are set to travel to Coffee County for the annual Coffee Pot game.