The Tullahoma Wildcats shut out the Montgomery Central High School Indians 31-0 to stay in the hunt for a playoff game. The Wildcats scored one touchdown each quarter and were able to hold the Indians scoreless.
The Wildcats started off the game strong gaining yardage, but were held at their own 41-yard line. Grant Chadwick punted the ball into the air for a 40-yard punt. The Wildcat defense stepped in and shut the Indians offense down immediately.
The Wildcats took over after a Montgomery Central punt landed at the Tullahoma 13-yard line. With a penalty the ‘Cats landed themselves at the 8-yard line. Sophomore Mason Bratcher took the quarterback who sprinted for a 92-yard touchdown for the first score of the night. Chadwick’s point after touchdown attempt was successful, and put the Wildcats in the lead 7-0 at the end of the first quarter.
The Wildcats recovered a fumble at the Montgomery Central 35-yard line in the second quarter. Tullahoma moved the ball into the red zone. Jaxon Sheffield rushed the ball into the end zone for his first touchdown of two for the night. The Wildcat led 14-0 with a minute left until halftime.
With a minute left until halftime, the Wildcat’s defense held the Indians off to end the first half with possession thanks to a drive-ending interception by Liam Grider. As the teams left the sidelines, the Wildcats led the Indians 14-0.
The ‘Cats were still eager to score when they came out after halftime, as Grider intercepted the ball at the Tullahoma 47-yard line. Bratcher and Sheffield worked together to move the ball into the 25. Bratcher found Hargrove again to land the ‘Cats at the Montgomery Central 9-yard line. Bratcher handed the ball off to Sheffield who drove into the end zone for his second touchdown of the night and Tullahoma’s third. Chadwick’s PAT was good to put Tullahoma on top
The Wildcat’s defense was resilient under the Friday night lights and forced another turnover during the third quarter. The Tullahoma offense took advantage and got the ball down to the Montgomery 10-yard line. On fourth down, Chadwick took the field. His 27-yard field goal attempt was successful to add another three points to the ‘Cats lead.
Freshman Marvancy Johnson stepped into the running back position. Johnson moved the ball to the 1-yard line. Nathan Delaughter rushed the 1-yard for the quarterback keeper touchdown. Chadwick’s PAT went through the uprights. The Wildcats secured the game with a 31-0 victory.
The Tullahoma Wildcats will play host to the Lawrence County Wildcats on Friday, Oct.14. T-Town Tailgate will take place at 4:30 p.m. Wildcat Walk will take place at 6 p.m. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.