The Tullahoma Wildcats shut out the Montgomery Central High School Indians 31-0 to stay in the hunt for a playoff game. The Wildcats scored one touchdown each quarter and were able to hold the Indians scoreless.

The Wildcats started off the game strong gaining yardage, but were held at their own 41-yard line. Grant Chadwick punted the ball into the air for a 40-yard punt. The Wildcat defense stepped in and shut the Indians offense down immediately.