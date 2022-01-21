The Tullahoma Wrestling team continues to dominate in their district as they defeated Lawrence County 66-12 and then shut out the Moore County Raiders 73-0 this past week.
The Tullahoma Wildcats gave up only 12 points during the entire dual meet against Lawrence and Moore, six of those 12 points being from a forfeit.
Tullahoma started the match off at a six point deficit from the forfeit loss in the first match against Lawrence. Zech Swiger, Justin Frank, and Jacob Morse all got their hand raised for six forfeit points for the Tullahoma Wildcats. Isaiah Reid had the first match on the mat. Reid pinned his Lawrence County opponent in the second period to earn six points. Beau Banks and Clayton Litchford both received a forfeit victory. Senior Cole Morse controlled his match, and pinned Steven Davis in the second period.
Russell Simmons fell to Kegan Lowe to give Lawrence County their final and only earned points of the night.
Connor Avans pinned his opponent in the third period to add another six to the board for the ‘Cats. The Tullahoma Wildcats led 48-12 at that point.
Roman Sintic pinned his opponent in the first period after tilting to get back points. Brett Smith pinned his Lawrence County opponent in the first period. Roark Konyndyk received six forfeit points to complete the lopsided victory.
The Wildcats blanked the Moore County Raiders during their second dual of the night. Zech Swiger set the tone for the match when he pinned his heavyweight opponent in the last seconds of the first period. Brayden Johnson, Frank, and Jacob Morse all received forfeit victories. Reid was fast on the mat. Before pinning his opponent, Reid was ahead 10-1. Reid pinned his opponent in the second period. Banks stacked his opponent for six team points. Clitchford lasted all their periods with Isaac Petty. He was able to earn back points off of tilts to earn a 12-1 major decision victory. The Wildcats were ahead 40-0 half way through the matches.
Cole Morse pinned Isaiah Petty in the first period to earn another six team points. Russell Simmons bounced back with a pin fall victory in the second period. Connor Avans and Roman Sintic both pinned their opponents in the first period. Brett Smith struggled to pin during his match, but came out with an 8-3 decision victory. Roark Konyndyk finished the night off with a pin fall victory in 36 seconds. The Wildcats defeated the Raiders 73-0.
The Wildcats will be preparing for regional duals which will be held Jan. 27 at the Welch Wrestling Center. Wrestling is set to start at 6 p.m.