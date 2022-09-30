The Tullahoma Middle School Lady Wildcats are headed to the Central Tennessee Conference tournament championship after defeating the Warren County Lady Pioneers 7-0 Wednesday night.

The Lady Wildcats dominated the pitch Wednesday night. Brindley Duncan scored the first goal after receiving the ball from Harper McShea just two minutes into the game. Marlee Chessor passed the ball to Duncan’s feet for the second goal of the night. With less than 10 minutes left in the first half, McShea crossed the ball to Kylie Mason. Mason played the ball into the middle where Faith Vincent headed the ball into the back of the net. The Lady Wildcats led 3-0 at halftime.

