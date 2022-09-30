The Tullahoma Middle School Lady Wildcats are headed to the Central Tennessee Conference tournament championship after defeating the Warren County Lady Pioneers 7-0 Wednesday night.
The Lady Wildcats dominated the pitch Wednesday night. Brindley Duncan scored the first goal after receiving the ball from Harper McShea just two minutes into the game. Marlee Chessor passed the ball to Duncan’s feet for the second goal of the night. With less than 10 minutes left in the first half, McShea crossed the ball to Kylie Mason. Mason played the ball into the middle where Faith Vincent headed the ball into the back of the net. The Lady Wildcats led 3-0 at halftime.
Tullahoma was still hungry for more goals. Chessor played a long ball over the Warren County defense. Aubrey Smith beat the defense and then beat the keeper and finished the shot. The Lady ‘Cats led 4-0 with another 29 minutes left in the game.
Duncan found the ball at her feet again and secured her hat trick for the night with a shot into the net. McShea netted the sixth goal with a long shot from the right side to the back left side net. Chessor has been determined to score all season even though she plays the back line. From 30-yards out, Chessor netted the seventh and final goal with a shot over the keeper’s head.
A.C. Holloway had the clean sheet for the Lady Wildcats.
“It was a dominating performance,” Head Coach Matt Nichols said.
The Lady Wildcats are set to play host to the Franklin County Rebelettes on Saturday for the CTC Championship. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. at East Middle School.