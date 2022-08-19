For the first time in three years, the Tullahoma Middle School Wildcats hoisted the Coffee Cup. The Wildcats shut out the Coffee County Middle School Red Raiders 28-0 in the annual Coffee Cup game. The Wildcats busted through the Raiders defense to score three rushing touchdowns.
The Red Raiders and Wildcats were both scoreless at the end of the first quarter.
The ‘Cats took control of the game in the second quarter when they scored twice. Dominik Harris rushed for a 15-yard touchdown to put the ‘Cats on the scoreboard.
The Wildcats defense was able to hold the Raiders throughout the night. Corbin Avans and Julian Cole were both standouts on the ‘Cats defense.
With one minute left in the first half, quarterback Bradyn Scott aimed downfield to Zion Jeffery. Jeffery ran the ball into the end zone for a 56-yard touchdown. Scott was able to find Harris for the two point conversion to put the ‘Cats on top 14-0 at halftime.
The ‘Cats were amped up during the third quarter. Coffee County attempted an onside kick, but it was recovered by the Wildcats at the Coffee County 48-yard line. Harris found the ball in his hands on third down and he ran it for a 43-yard touchdown. The Raiders trailed 20-0 with six minutes left in the third quarter.
The Wildcats defense was able to force a turnover on downs at their own 38-yard line.
Gene Houghtaling rushed the ball for 40 yards to put the Wildcats in scoring position. Adrian Perkins rushed to the 10 yard line. Perkins broke through the Raiders defense for a Tullahoma touchdown. Scott lobbed the ball to Elijah Alexander for the two point conversion. The Wildcats finished the third quarter leading 28-0.
The Wildcats finished the game with the ball in their possession after an interception by Jeffery at the Tullahoma 36-yard line.
The Wildcats will travel to Harris Middle School Tuesday, Aug. 23 to take on the Eagles. Junior varsity is set to start at 5:30 p.m., varsity will follow.