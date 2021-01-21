Heading into the fourth quarter Tuesday, Tullahoma held a 38-32 advantage over its cross-county rivals. Less than five minutes later, the Wildcats were looking up at the scoreboard as Coffee County took control on its way to a 54-47 home win.
With 2:32 remaining in the contest and the game knotted at 45, Connor Shemwell put the Red Raiders in front for good with a basket to give his team a 47-45 advantage. Shemwell went on to add four more points from the free-throw line before the buzzer sounded.
CJ Anthony added two of his own and Hayden Hullett added one to put Coffee County up 54-45 with 14.9 seconds remaining on the clock. Tullahoma’s final basket came when Joe Duncan hit a shot with seven seconds left in the game.
The Wildcats led the majority of Tuesday’s contest, including a 12-10 advantage at the end of the first quarter and a 25-20 edge at halftime. Tullahoma even came out strong in the third quarter and opened up a 31-22 lead.
Duncan knocked down the first field goal for the Wildcats. Krys Uselton followed with four-straight points to give their team a nine-point advantage with 5:06 remaining in the third quarter.
However, Coffee County countered with an 8-1 run, cutting its deficit to 32-30. With 2:26 remaining in the third period, Jaxon Vaughn connected on a shot, to make it a one-score game.
Tullahoma flipped momentum and outscored the Red Raiders 6-2 in the final two minutes of the third quarter. Uselton hit four free throws for the Wildcats, while Brody Melton added a basket to give their team a 38-32 lead heading into the final period of play.
Coffee County came out and immediately chipped away at its deficit with a 7-2 run early in the fourth quarter. With 6:34 remaining on the clock, Anthony hit a pair of free throws to make it a 40-39 contest.
Duncan hit a free throw and Jakobe Thomas followed with a basket and Tullahoma took a 43-39 lead with 5:39 left on the clock. However, Coffee County added six-straight points to take its first lead since the opening quarter.
With 3:27 remaining in the contest, Vaughn hit a field goal to put the Red Raiders up 45-43. Tullahoma countered though as Uselton was fouled and hit a pair of free throws to tie the game 10 seconds later.
From that point though, Coffee County sealed the game after scoring nine-straight points.
Vaughn led the Red Raiders in scoring after he netted 16 points. Trenton Scrivnor and Connor Shemwell both added double figures, finishing with 14 and 11, respectively.
Hullett added six points for Coffee County, while Anthony finished with four points. Kyle Farless finished with two points and Brady Nugent rounded out the scoring for the Red Raiders with a free throw.
Uselton led all scorers with 22 points for Tullahoma. Duncan added 12 points for the Wildcats, while Will Partin finished with four points and Jakobe Thomas had three points. Melton, Ethan Hargrove and Ryan Scott each tallied two points for THS.
Tullahoma (9-4, 5-1) was scheduled to host Franklin County on Friday. However, as of press time, the result of that contest was unavailable.
The Wildcats will next host Lincoln County on Tuesday. Tipoff of the girls game is scheduled for 6 p.m. with the boys taking the floor 15 minutes after that contest concludes.