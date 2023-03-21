The Tullahoma Wildcats baseball team ended the Grand Slam Classic on a high note Saturday with a 7-1 win over the Middle Tennessee Christian Cougars.
The Wildcats outplayed the cougars in every facet of the game. The ‘Cats pitchers had more strikeouts than the cougars, while also not allowing a walk the entire contest. Tullahoma’s bats were hot as they tallied nine hits in six innings.
Jayron Morris started the game strong for the Wildcats as he gave up zero runs and struck out three over two innings. Morris set the tone and the relief pitchers followed suit. Baylan Tuten, Ayre Kavanaugh, Andrew Zebick, and Evan Tomlin all came in, recording six combined strike outs with zero walks allowed.
At the plate Tullahoma saw the ball well, racking up nine hits, taking two walks, and only striking out three times. They used the strong start from Morris’ pitching to jump on Middle Tennessee Christian, taking a 5-0 lead after the 2nd inning. Hunter Hogan, Avery Smith, Morris, and Tuten led the way for the Wildcats recording multiple hits.
The Wildcats finished the Grand Slam Classic with a 4-2 record. They won the games Monday and Tuesday via shutout, 4-0 against Oakland and 8-0 against Nolensville. Then the ‘Cats had some mid-week struggles. In the game Wednesday against Goodpasture Christian, Tullahoma had two bad innings that impacted the outcome. They allowed 14 runs between the 3rd and 4th innings. These innings were highlighted by the Wildcats walking and hitting a combined nine Cougar batters. Thursday the ‘Cats survived the struggles by outlasting Siegel and won on a walk-off in the 8th. In the game Friday against Magnolia Heights out of Mississippi, Tullahoma ran themselves out of an early scoring opportunity and it only went downhill after that. A wild pitch scored the first run for the Chiefs. The Wildcats gave up 10 runs on seven hits while committing three errors to lose 10-0. Saturday they played a sound game committing only one error, not allowing any walks, and not making outs on the bases. This magnified how well the ‘Cats were at the plate and on the mound.
The Tullahoma Wildcats look to continue the sound play from Saturday into Franklin County where they travel Thursday for their next game against the Rebels at 6 p.m.