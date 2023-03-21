1A -high school baseball-1318.jpg
Natalie Jordan photo

The Tullahoma Wildcats baseball team ended the Grand Slam Classic on a high note Saturday with a 7-1 win over the Middle Tennessee Christian Cougars.

The Wildcats outplayed the cougars in every facet of the game. The ‘Cats pitchers had more strikeouts than the cougars, while also not allowing a walk the entire contest. Tullahoma’s bats were hot as they tallied nine hits in six innings.

Tags

Recommended for you